* OGX shares dive on weak Feb offshore production * Brazil Bovespa drops 0.86 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.8 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, March 11 Brazilian stocks fell on Monday, mostly driven by a plunge in OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA shares after the oil company posted disappointing February offshore production figures. Mexico's IPC index dropped the most in over two weeks, while Chile's bourse was little changed. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped for the second straight session, losing 0.86 percent to 57,931.53. OGX tumbled more than 17 percent to 2.57 reais after the company controlled by billionaire Eike Batista said earlier on Monday that output from its offshore oil wells fell in February from January. The weak production numbers renewed investor concerns over the company's ability to meet output targets and drove the stock's price as low as 2.49 reais - its lowest level ever - in early trading. "Investors have lost confidence in Batista's projections and every time OGX falls short it adds negative marks to his record," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a trader with brokerage Renascenca in Sao Paulo. Shares of drugmaker Hypermarcas SA were little changed after Chief Executive Officer Claudio Bergamo on Monday said 2013 sales were off to a weak start but reaffirmed his outlook for operating profit this year. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.8 percent to 43,968.93, crossing below its 75-day simple moving average, a level that has supported the index over the past eight sessions. Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 2.28 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while broadcaster Grupo Televisa slipped 1.8 percent. Chile's IPSA index was little changed at 4,529.23 as a 0.5 percent gain by retailer Falabella offset a 1.2 percent drop in LATAM Airlines Group. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1630 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,900.03 -0.64 3.35 Brazil Bovespa 57,931.53 -0.86 -4.96 Mexico IPC 43,968.93 -0.8 0.60 Chile IPSA 4,529.23 0.01 5.30 Chile IGPA 22,118.66 -0.02 4.98 Argentina MerVal 3,312.92 -0.36 16.07 Colombia IGBC 14,454.52 -0.22 -1.78 Peru IGRA 20,431.00 0.23 -0.96 Venezuela IBC 620,947.38 0.51 31.71