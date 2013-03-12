* America Movil, Televisa shares fall on reform bill * OGX extends slide on Brazil's Bovespa * Mexico IPC down 0.43 pct, Bovespa loses 0.35 pct By Asher Levine and Gabriel Stargardter SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, March 12 Mexican stocks fell on Tuesday, with shares of telecommunications firm America Movil and broadcaster Televisa extending Monday's losses after the government presented a telecoms reform bill aimed at stoking greater competition. Oil producer OGX drove losses on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index while Chile's bourse snapped a four-day rally. Mexico's IPC index dropped for the second straight session, losing 0.43 percent to 43,823.46 and falling below its 75-day simple moving average, a technical support level that has buoyed the index for nearly two weeks. Telecommunications firms contributed most to the losses, the day after Mexico's government introduced a bill to shake up the sector. The proposal would allow increased foreign ownership of media and phone companies and give regulators the power to make players controlling more than 50 percent of the market sell assets. Shares of telecoms giant America Movil , controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1.4 percent, adding to Monday's 3.3 percent loss. Broadcaster Grupo Televisa , the world's largest Spanish-language media content producer, fell 1 percent. "We still don't know what they will do to reduce the size of America Movil," said Gerardo Copca, head of strategy at MetAnalisis in Mexico City. "But reducing the size of the company doesn't necessarily mean the company will lose money." "It will leave a smaller company but a more solid one," he added. Banks and financial firms helped support Mexico's bourse, with shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte and Grupo Financiero Inbursa up 1.6 and 0.65 percent, respectively. Brazil's Bovespa index fell for the second session in three, slipping 0.35 percent to 58,341.99. Shares of oil producer OGX Petróleo e Gas SA fell 3.77 percent to 2.55 reais. The shares extended the previous session's 15 percent drop after weak production numbers from OGX's offshore fields renewed investor concerns over the company's ability to meet output targets. Analysts at UBS Securities cut their recommendation on OGX shares to "sell" from "neutral" on Tuesday and lowered the price target to 2.30 reais from 6 reais, citing uncertainty over production rates. Homebuilder Gafisa SA lost 3.7 percent after the company posted a greater-than-expected fourth-quarter net loss on Tuesday as its low-income Tenda unit continued to weigh on results. Chile's IPSA index capped a four-day rally, losing 0.43 percent to 43,823.46 as shares of industrial conglomerate Copec fell 1 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1515 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,907.68 -0.27 3.17 Brazil Bovespa 58,341.99 -0.35 -4.28 Mexico IPC 43,823.46 -0.43 0.27 Chile IPSA 4,509.05 -0.4 4.83 Chile IGPA 22,048.85 -0.31 4.64 Argentina MerVal 3,394.06 1.02 18.91 Colombia IGBC 14,523.51 0.42 -1.31 Peru IGRA 20,392.90 0.16 -1.15 Venezuela IBC 631,701.75 -0.97 33.99