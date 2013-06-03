* Weaker real impacting exporters, airlines
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, June 3 Brazilian stocks see-sawed
between gains and losses on Monday as investors continued to
sort out the impact of a weaker currency on local companies.
Mexico's IPC index fell its most in almost two weeks,
while Chile's bourse edged lower.
Brazil's currency, the real, strengthened slightly on
Monday after closing Friday's session at a four-year low against
the U.S. dollar.
The weaker real negatively impacts companies that hold a
large portion of their debt in dollars or whose costs are
partially dollar-denominated, though it helps exporters by
making their products more competitive on the global market.
"The market is volatile right now," said Pedro Galdi, an
analyst with SLW Corretora in Sao Paulo, Brazil. "The rise in
the dollar means we have to look at the impact on each stock on
a case-by-case basis."
* Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gave up
early gains as shares of lender Banco Bradesco
declined on profit-taking.
* Iron-ore mining firm Vale SA rose 1.82 percent,
capping a three-day decline sparked by a fall in iron ore prices . A weaker real is positive for Vale, because about
90 percent of its revenues are tied to exports.
* Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA
edged higher following a 14 percent drop over two
days on concerns over the impact of the weaker real on fuel
prices, which are dollar-denominated.
* Mexico's IPC index fell for the first session in
three as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil
, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 1.7
percent.
* A technical momentum indicator known as slow stochastics
posted a "bearish cross" in overbought territory, suggesting
shares may fall further in coming days.
* Chile's IPSA index fell slightly after posting its
biggest daily gain of the year on Friday, with shares of
retailer Falabella dropping 2.6 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1456 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,477.34 -0.8 -7.7
Brazil Bovespa 53,416.69 -0.17 -12.36
Mexico IPC 41,103.62 -1.17 -5.95
Chile IPSA 4,183.35 -0.19 -2.74
Chile IGPA 20,645.00 -0.18 -2.02
Argentina MerVal 3,481.80 -0.21 21.98
Colombia IGBC 13,352.04 -1.42 -9.27
Peru IGRA 16,120.36 0.44 -21.86
Venezuela IBC 817,419.44 0.89 73.39