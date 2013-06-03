MEXICO CITY, June 3 Brazilian stocks rose on
Monday, rebounding from a six-week low, as a weaker local
currency lifted the prospect of higher export income at
companies such as iron ore miner Vale, while Mexican stocks fell
from a two-week high.
Stocks have suffered this year in Latin America's top two
economies. In Brazil, investors are concerned the central bank
will continue to raise interest rates to fight inflation even as
growth remains sluggish.
In Mexico, stocks have slumped back from a record high hit
in January, hurt by slower-than-expected growth and weak
first-quarter earnings. The country's IPC index bounced back
from a nearly eight-month low last month.
* Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.82
percent after hitting its lowest close on Friday since April 18.
Brazil's currency, the real, strengthened slightly on
Monday after closing Friday's session at a four-year low against
the U.S. dollar.
* Vale SA rose 4.54 percent, after a three-day
decline took the stock to its lowest since October 2009. A
weaker real is positive for Vale because about 90 percent of its
revenues are tied to exports.
* Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA
fell 3.87 percent. The stock has shed more than 17
percent in the last three sessions, hit by concerns the weaker
real will make dollar-denominated fuel more expensive.
* Mexico's IPC index shed 1.19 percent as shares of
telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by
billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 2.26 percent.
* Chile's IPSA index fell after posting its biggest
daily gain of the year on Friday, with shares of retailer
Falabella dropping 3.14 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2050 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,504.27 -0.03 -7.7
Brazil Bovespa 53,944.36 0.82 -11.50
Mexico IPC 41,094.82 -1.19 -5.97
Chile IPSA 4,167.21 -0.57 -3.12
Chile IGPA 20,571.51 -0.53 -2.37
Argentina MerVal 3,485.97 -0.09 22.13
Colombia IGBC 13,352.04 -1.42 -9.27
Peru IGRA 15,970.84 -0.49 -22.58
Venezuela IBC 817,419.44 0.89 73.39