* S&P revises outlook on long-term Brazil sovereign debt * Brazil Bovespa falls 1.19 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.87 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, June 7 Brazilian stocks fell on Friday after Standard & Poor's warned investors on the country's deteriorating fiscal fundamentals and slow economic growth. Mexico's IPC index rallied for a second day, while Chile's bourse fell its most in two weeks. Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on long-term ratings for Brazil's sovereign debt to negative from stable on Thursday, giving equity investors pause. A weak domestic economy and persistent inflation pressure has soured many foreign investors on local equities in recent months, reflected in a 14 percent drop in the benchmark Bovespa stock index so far this year. In comparison, the S&P 500 index is up about 15 percent this year, while London's FTSE 100 is up nearly 9 percent. "The S&P decision is definitely negative though in some ways it just reflected what everyone already knows," said Marcello Paixao, a partner with Principia Capital Management in Sao Paulo. Paixao added that a widespread perception that the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow its monetary stimulus program weighed on the market in recent days, mostly due to the outlook for fewer available funds destined for emerging markets. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.19 percent to 52,257.79. The index has not closed below 52,500 points in over a year. * Shares of oil producers led declines, with state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, down 1.3 percent and rival OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA falling 3.6 percent. * Shares of homebuilder Gafisa SA jumped in opening trade after the company said it agreed to sell a 70 percent stake of its high-end Alphaville unit for 1.4 billion reais ($654 million). The broader market selloff and profit-taking led the shares to reverse gains later in the session, however. * Mexico's IPC index rose for the second straight session, adding 0.87 percent to 40,933.60. * Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 1.33 percent, contributing most to the index's rise, while bottling group Femsa added 1.1 percent. * Chile's IPSA index slipped for the third straight day, losing 0.78 percent to 4,136.50 as shares of retailer Cencosud fell 1.9 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1652 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,430.02 0.02 -9.71 Brazil Bovespa 52,257.79 -1.19 -14.26 Mexico IPC 40,933.60 0.87 -6.34 Chile IPSA 4,136.50 -0.78 -3.83 Chile IGPA 20,454.51 -0.62 -2.92 Argentina MerVal 3,450.31 -0.01 20.88 Colombia IGBC 13,355.87 -0.11 -9.24 Peru IGRA 15,968.56 0.34 -22.59 Venezuela IBC 811,521.75 0 72.14