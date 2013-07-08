* Market holiday on Tuesday fuels Brazil volatility * Anticipated company report limits trades in Mexico market * Brazil Bovespa falls 0.3 pct, Mexico IPC down 1.36 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada and Luc Cohen SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, July 8Latin American stocks fell on Monday, a day of low-volume trading in the region's largest markets as traders braced for the onset of second-quarter earnings reports. Brazilian stocks swung widely in advance of Tuesday's market holiday, while in Mexico, investors held off trading, awaiting the release of media giant Grupo Televisa's second-quarter earnings report, expected after market close. * Brazil's Bovespa stock index fell 0.3 percent to close at 45,075.50, driven by a 1.4 percent loss in shares of mining giant Vale SA. * Mexico's IPC index dropped 1.36 percent to close at 40,071.64 in a low-volume session, with Televisa shares falling 2.89 percent in advance of its earnings results. * Chile's IPSA index lost 0.37 percent to close at 3,817.70, with a 3.55 percent drop in paper and pulp producer Empresas CMPC leading losses. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2120 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,045.32 -0.16 -19.81 Brazil Bovespa 45,075.50 -0.3 -26.05 Mexico IPC 40,071.64 -1.36 -8.32 Chile IPSA 3,817.70 -0.37 -11.24 Chile IGPA 18,946.12 -0.39 -10.08 Argentina MerVal 3,127.66 2.08 9.58 Colombia IGBC 12,603.91 -0.19 -14.35 Peru IGRA 15,152.49 -0.19 -26.55 Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.00