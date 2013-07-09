By Luc Cohen
MEXICO CITY, July 9 Chile's stocks skidded on
Tuesday, closing at their lowest level since October 2011, hurt
by weakness in commodities prices.
Mexico's IPC index rose slightly on a positive
earnings report from media company Televisa, while
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index was closed for a
holiday.
* Chile's IPSA index dipped 1.04 percent to close at
3777.95 points, with a 2.18 percent decline in energy and
forestry company Copec and a 2.94 percent decline in
forestry conglomerate AntarChile leading losses.
* Mexico's benchmark IPC index climbed 0.37 percent
to close at 40,221.00 points, with gains driven by a 5.53
increase in share prices for Televisa, the world's largest
producer of Spanish-language television content.
* Televisa stocks had fallen this year on concerns related
to potential new regulations, but increases in advertising and
licensing and lower financing costs helped boost its profits.
* Despite Televisa's success, Rodolfo Navarrete, an analyst
at Vector brokerage in Mexico City, said expectations for the
second-quarter earnings season are largely negative.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2042 GMT:
Stock indexes Daily YTD pct
Latest pct change
change
MSCI Latam 3,044.29 -0.03 -19.84
Brazil Bovespa 45,075.50 N/A -26.05
Mexico IPC 40,221.00 0.37 -7.97
Chile IPSA 3,777.95 -1.04 -12.17
Chile IGPA 18,777.43 -0.89 -10.88
Argentina MerVal 3,127.66 2.08 9.58
Colombia IGBC 12,545.58 -0.46 -14.75
Peru IGRA 14,899.53 -1.67 -27.78
Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.00