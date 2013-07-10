* After holiday, Bovespa tracks foreign markets' Tuesday
gain
* OGX rises for fourth straight day
* Brazil Bovespa up 0.9 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.3 pct
By Lucas Iberico-Lozada and Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, July 10 Brazilian stocks opened
higher on Wednesday following a market holiday in the previous
session, led by commodities exporters' shares.
Mexico's IPC index fell for the third session in
four, while Chile's bourse dropped for the fourth
straight day.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.9
percent, though it faced technical resistance near 46,000 points
for the fourth session in a row.
"Today's rise is coming off of historic lows in the
commodities and export markets," said Anderson Luz, a partner
with Intrader in Sao Paulo. "We're seeing mostly a rebound from
yesterday's holiday, when U.S. markets performed quite well."
Iron-ore miner Vale SA rose 1.1 percent, while
state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA
advanced 2 percent.
Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA,
controlled by embattled Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista,
jumped 7.7 percent.
The stock has dropped 29 percent since the company announced
on July 1 that it would be shelving three offshore oil projects,
and is down 87 percent this year.
The company said after Monday's market close that it
believes it can fulfill the minimum financing obligations
required by Brazilian oil regulators for the blocks it won in a
May auction for oil and gas rights.
The head of Brazil's oil regulator told Reuters the agency
may request that OGX, already struggling under a mountain of
debt, invest in drilling more wells at offshore fields that the
company has dismissed as uncommercial.
"With OGX, we're seeing a very delicate picture," Luz said.
"The market has started to settle and hopes that OGX has already
absorbed all of the negative news from recent weeks, but the
crisis of credibility doesn't stop there. The people making
investment decisions believe that the outlook for the company
will only improve with the ouster of Eike Batista."
Shares of telecommunications firm Grupo Oi SA
fell 3 percent. The company requested the suspension of a
registered debt offering that could have reached 1 billion reais
($442.4 million) due to "market conditions," according to a
Tuesday filing.
Mexico's IPC index fell 0.3 percent, erasing the
previous session's gains.
Media company Grupo Televisa contributed the
most to the IPC's losses, posting a 2.2 percent decline. Shares
of Televisa have swung widely in the past two weeks.
Chile's IPSA index slipped 0.2 percent, heading for
its lowest closing level in over a year and a half as retailer
Falabella dropped for the fourth session in a row.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1521 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI LatAm 3,048.51 0.14 -19.84
Brazil Bovespa 45,592.13 1.15 -25.20
Mexico IPC 40,060.95 -0.4 -8.34
Chile IPSA 3,775.12 -0.08 -12.23
Chile IGPA 18,760.28 -0.09 -10.96
Argentina MerVal 3,098.11 -0.94 8.54
Colombia IGBC 12,453.87 -0.73 -15.37
Peru IGRA 14,861.55 -0.25 -27.96
Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.00