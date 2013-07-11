(Corrects to show Chile's bourse fell for fifth, not fourth, consecutive session in second paragraph) * U.S. Fed chief says policy needed for now * Brazil stocks have largest one-day rise in four months * Brazil's Bovespa up 2.51 pct, Mexico's IPC up 1.2 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, July 11 Most Latin American stocks rose on Thursday, tracking global equity markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested its bond-buying program might be kept in place longer than some investors expected. Brazil's Bovespa gained for a second consecutive session for the first time this month, Mexico's IPC index erased the previous session's losses, while Chile's bourse inched downwards for the fifth straight session. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday - after most Latin American markets closed - that the overall message coming from the central bank was that "a highly accommodative policy is needed for the foreseeable future." An eventual decrease in global liquidity brought about by the winding down of the Fed's monetary stimulus program is expected to draw foreign investors away from riskier assets such as Latin American equities. "The world's markets woke up today because Bernanke made a declaration that the world wasn't expecting," said Ariovaldo Santos, a broker with H.Commcor in Sao Paulo. "The market had been nervous recently because people were unsure about when the tapering was going to happen." * Brazilian stocks rose 2.51 percent to close at 46,626.26 points, its largest single-day gain since early March. * Stock of the most widely traded commodities companies, which tend to attract the biggest share of foreign investors looking for exposure to Brazilian stocks, rose. * Mining company Vale SA led gains with a 4.16 percent rise, while the preferred shares of state-run oil company Petrobras rose 3.88 percent. * Mexico's IPC index posted its biggest rise in more than a week, adding 1.2 percent to close at 40,479.83 points. Mining company Grupo Mexico led gains with a 4.04 percent rise. * Chile's IPSA lost for the fifth session in a row and the eighth in the last nine, inching downwards 0.15 percent to close at 3,730.44 points, its lowest level since October 2011. * Retailer Falabella led losses, with prices declining 0.93 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2044 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % change YTD % change MSCI Latam 3,104.69 2.24 -18.25 Brazil Bovespa 46,626.26 2.51 -23.50 Mexico IPC 40,479.83 1.2 -7.38 Chile IPSA 3,730.44 -0.15 -13.27 Chile IGPA 18,576.96 -0.08 -11.83 Argentina MerVal 3,232.07 3.35 13.24 Colombia IGBC 12,664.28 2.50 -13.94 Peru IGRA 14,955.11 2.13 -27.51 (Reporting by Luc Cohen. Editing by Andre Grenon)