* Brazil central bank data shows weak economic performance in May * China's finance minister raises fears of further slowdown * Brazil Bovespa down 2.34 percent, Mexico IPC down 0.37 percent MEXICO CITY, July 12 Brazil's benchmark stock index fell on Friday following weak economic data and indications that top trade partner China could be facing a worse-than-expected slowdown this year. Mexico's IPC index fell for the fourth session in six, while Chile's bourse snapped a five-session slump. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2.34 percent to close at 45,533.24 a day after its biggest one-session jump in over four months. * Data released by Brazil's central bank Friday morning showed economic activity contracted 1.4 percent in May, lower than a median estimate from a Reuters survey for a 0.9 percent decline. * Weak industrial production, low retail sales and high inflation plagued the Brazilian economy in May. * Speaking in Washington, China's finance minister Lou Jiwei said that the economy could grow at 7 percent this year, half a percentage point lower than the government's official growth target. * A 21.82 percent decline in shares of troubled oil company OGX Petroleo, controlled by embattled billionaire Eike Batista, led losses. OGX shares have fallen more than 45 percent this month alone. * Mexico's IPC index dipped 0.37 percent to close at 40,329.81, on a low-volume trading day in advance of the release of companies' second-quarter earning reports. * Shares of Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico fell 1.99 percent, contributing most to the index's losses. * Chile's IPSA index rose 0.26 percent as oil and gas conglomerate Empresas Copec climbed 2.57 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2044 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % change YTD % change MSCI LatAm 3,088.93 -0.51 -18.25 Brazil Bovespa 45,533.24 -2.34 -25.30 Mexico IPC 40,329.81 -0.37 -7.72 Chile IPSA 3,739.48 0.24 -13.06 Chile IGPA 18,606.38 0.16 -11.69 Argentina MerVal 3,226.38 -0.17 13.04 Colombia IGBC 12,844.58 1.42 -12.72 Peru IGRA 15,013.60 0.39 -27.22 Venezuela IBC 1,249,789.00 0 165.10