* Cyrela, MRV post encouraging Q2 operational results * Moody's lowers OGX debt rating * Brazil Bovespa flat, Mexico IPC down 0.68 pct SAO PAULO, July 16 Brazilian stocks swung widely on Tuesday as encouraging operational results from homebuilders offset a drop in OGX shares after Moody's downgraded the oil producer's debt rating. Mexico's IPC index fell its most in over a week, while Chile's bourse was closed for a local holiday. "Foreign investors are turning more favorable on Brazil as the prices are low, the situation abroad is looking more favorable, and here we have signs that inflation is a bit more under control," said Douglas Pinto, an analyst with brokerage BGC Liquidez in Sao Paulo. "We might see slightly better results this quarter, with earnings season getting underway." * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index opened higher though met technical resistance at its 21-day simple moving average, a level the index has failed to close above since late May. Shares pared gains later in the session. * Shares of homebuilders MRV Engenharia SA and Cyrela Brazil Realty SA rose 2.5 percent and 3 percent, respectively. Both firms reported a jump in second-quarter sales late on Monday. * Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, fell 3.9 percent. Moody's Investors Service lowered OGX's debt rating to "Ca" from "Caa2" on Monday, while leaving a "negative" outlook on the new rating - suggesting that a default is very likely. * Mexico's IPC index dropped for the third straight session as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil , controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 2.7 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1402 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,153.00 0.19 -17.13 Brazil Bovespa 46,748.10 0.02 -23.30 Mexico IPC 40,046.58 -0.68 -8.37 Chile IPSA 3,806.92 - -11.50 Chile IGPA 18,874.70 - -10.42 Argentina MerVal 3,352.78 0.11 17.46 Colombia IGBC 12,994.55 -0.41 -11.70 Peru IGRA 15,039.79 0.11 -27.10 Venezuela IBC 1,249,789. 0 165.10 00