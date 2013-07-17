* China says will announce measures to support trade * Bernanke says Fed has no set timeline for tapering stimulus * Brazil's Bovespa up 1.15 pct, Mexico's IPC up 1.46 pct MEXICO CITY, July 17 Latin American stocks rallied on Wednesday as both the United States and China, the region's two biggest trading partners, indicated measures would be taken to boost their respective economies. Brazilian and Chilean stocks each rose for the third consecutive session, while Mexico's IPC index snapped a three-day slide. China's Commerce Ministry on Wednesday said it would soon announce measures to support exports and imports. This news boosted Brazilian mining, steelmaking and petroleum stocks, as China is a major purchaser of the country's commodities. Meanwhile, in testimony before Congress on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the timeline for ending the U.S. central bank's massive $85 billion monthly bond-buying program was not set in stone. The Fed's monetary stimulus program has long supported Latin American stocks by boosting investor demand for higher risk emerging market assets. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rallied for a third straight day, adding 1.15 percent to close at 47,407.31 points. Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, added 1.97 percent, contributing most to the index's gains. * Mexico's IPC index added 1.46 percent to close at 40,240.19 points, as shares of lender Grupo Financiero Banorte rallied 10.41 percent. Banorte raised more than $2 billion on a share offering Tuesday. * Chile's IPSA index rose 1.51 percent to close at 3,864.43 points, led by a 6.04 percent gain in industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2101 GMT: Stock indexes Daily pct YTD pct Latest change change MSCI Latam 3,197.48 1.21 -15.81 Brazil Bovespa 47,407.31 1.15 -22.22 Mexico IPC 40,240.19 1.46 -7.93 Chile IPSA 3,864.43 1.51 -10.16 Chile IGPA 19,141.60 1.41 -9.15 Argentina MerVal 3,475.70 2.39 21.77 Colombia IGBC 13,304.84 1.42 -9.59 Peru IGRA 15,326.01 1.25 -25.71