* Bovespa rebounds from early losses to rally for fourth
straight day
* Homebuilders, commodities firms lead gains
* Brazil's Bovespa up 0.98 pct, Mexico's IPC down 0.05 pct
By Lucas Iberico-Lozada
SAO PAULO, July 18 Brazilian stocks reversed
early losses on Thursday, tracking gains in global markets
fueled by better-than-expected corporate earnings results on
Wall Street.
Chile's bourse, meanwhile, extended a four-session
rally while Mexico's IPC index was little changed.
U.S. companies began to report second-quarter earnings
earlier this month, with investors encouraged by strong results
from Morgan Stanley and UnitedHealth to push the
Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500 to fresh all-time highs on
Thursday. An improvement in the outlook for U.S. stocks
tends to support demand for higher-risk assets, such as emerging
market equities.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index opened lower, but
rebounded to trade 0.98 percent higher at 47,873.82 points. The
Bovespa is up for the fourth straight day, which the index has
not done since late May.
The Brazilian benchmark index has attracted mostly
short-term investors in recent months due to uncertainties over
the health of Latin America's largest economy, analysts said.
"Many investors move quickly on any movements in the market,
since performance has been so bad this year," said Guilherme
Sand of Zenith Asset Management in Porto Alegre.
Shares of homebuilder PDG Realty SA jumped 3.7
percent to their highest level in two weeks, contributing most
to the Bovespa's gains.
State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA,
known as Petrobras, rose 1.2 percent as it extended a recent
rally into a fourth day.
Mexico's IPC index was near flat at 40,218.32 points
as a 1.2 percent gain in shares of telecommunications firm
America Movil offset a 0.8 percent decline in shares
of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico.
Chile's IPSA index rose 1.53 percent to 3,923.44,
its highest level in two weeks, as shares of retailer Falabella
rose 1.5 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1530 GMT:
Stock indexes Daily YTD pct
Latest pct change
change
MSCI Latam 3,226.15 0.9 -15.81
Brazil Bovespa 47,873.82 0.98 -21.46
Mexico IPC 40,218.32 -0.05 -7.98
Chile IPSA 3,923.44 1.53 -8.79
Chile IGPA 19,382.04 1.26 -8.01
Argentina MerVal 3,367.75 -3.1 17.99
Colombia IGBC 13,340.71 0.27 -9.34
Peru IGRA 15,366.68 0.27 -25.51