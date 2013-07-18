* Bovespa rebounds from early losses to rally for fourth straight day * Brazil's Bovespa up 0.53 pct, Mexico's IPC flat MEXICO CITY, July 18 Brazilian stocks reversed early losses on Thursday, tracking gains in global markets fueled by better-than-expected corporate earnings results on Wall Street. Chile's bourse, meanwhile, extended a four-session rally, while Mexico's IPC index was flat. Investors were encouraged by strong results from Morgan Stanley and UnitedHealth to push the Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500 to all-time highs on Thursday. An improvement in the outlook for U.S. stocks tends to support demand for higher-risk assets such as emerging market equities. * Brazil's Bovespa stock index opened lower but rebounded to close up 0.53 percent at 47,656.92. The Bovespa is up for the fourth straight day, which the index has not done since late May. * Shares of homebuilder PDG Realty SA jumped 4.32 percent to their highest level in two weeks, contributing most to the Bovespa's gains. * Mexico's IPC index rose just 0.01 percent to close at 40,245.31. The index is on track to log its sixth consecutive month of losses. * A 1.29 percent gain in shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, offset a 1.5 percent decline in shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico. * Chile's IPSA index rose 1.18 percent to close at 3,909.94, its highest level in two weeks. The index is on track for its first week of gains since June. * Shares of retailer Falabella boosted the index most, rising 2.21 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2035 GMT: Stock indexes Daily YTD pct Latest pct change change MSCI Latam 3,218.56 0.66 -15.81 Brazil Bovespa 47,656.92 0.53 -21.81 Mexico IPC 40,245.31 0.01 -7.92 Chile IPSA 3,909.94 1.18 -9.10 Chile IGPA 19,337.21 1.02 -8.23 Argentina MerVal 3,376.89 -2.84 18.31 Colombia IGBC 13,410.12 0.79 -8.87 Peru IGRA 15,318.54 -0.05 -25.74