* Bovespa rebounds from early losses to rally for fourth
straight day
* Brazil's Bovespa up 0.53 pct, Mexico's IPC flat
MEXICO CITY, July 18 Brazilian stocks reversed
early losses on Thursday, tracking gains in global markets
fueled by better-than-expected corporate earnings results on
Wall Street.
Chile's bourse, meanwhile, extended a four-session
rally, while Mexico's IPC index was flat.
Investors were encouraged by strong results from Morgan
Stanley and UnitedHealth to push the Dow Jones
industrials and S&P 500 to all-time highs on Thursday.
An improvement in the outlook for U.S. stocks tends to
support demand for higher-risk assets such as emerging market
equities.
* Brazil's Bovespa stock index opened lower but
rebounded to close up 0.53 percent at 47,656.92. The Bovespa is
up for the fourth straight day, which the index has not done
since late May.
* Shares of homebuilder PDG Realty SA jumped 4.32
percent to their highest level in two weeks, contributing most
to the Bovespa's gains.
* Mexico's IPC index rose just 0.01 percent to close
at 40,245.31. The index is on track to log its sixth consecutive
month of losses.
* A 1.29 percent gain in shares of telecommunications firm
America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim,
offset a 1.5 percent decline in shares of retail giant Wal-Mart
de Mexico.
* Chile's IPSA index rose 1.18 percent to close at
3,909.94, its highest level in two weeks. The index is on track
for its first week of gains since June.
* Shares of retailer Falabella boosted the index
most, rising 2.21 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2035 GMT:
Stock indexes Daily YTD pct
Latest pct change
change
MSCI Latam 3,218.56 0.66 -15.81
Brazil Bovespa 47,656.92 0.53 -21.81
Mexico IPC 40,245.31 0.01 -7.92
Chile IPSA 3,909.94 1.18 -9.10
Chile IGPA 19,337.21 1.02 -8.23
Argentina MerVal 3,376.89 -2.84 18.31
Colombia IGBC 13,410.12 0.79 -8.87
Peru IGRA 15,318.54 -0.05 -25.74