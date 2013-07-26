* Usiminas sees better-than-expected Q2 results * Dow and S&P dip on Amazon Q2 miss * Brazil Bovespa nearly flat, Mexico IPC up 0.44 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, July 26 Brazilian stocks swung widely on Friday as a dip in global markets offset gains made by local steelmakers after some firms reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings results. Mexico's IPC index reversed the previous session's losses, while Chile's bourse fell for the second session in a row. U.S. stock markets put downward pressure on Brazilian shares on Friday after a mixed bag of earnings results from corporations such as Amazon and Starbucks left investors cautious. Investor appetite for riskier assets was also limited ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting, scheduled for early next week. "There isn't a specific indicator affecting markets today," said Fabio Goncalves, an analyst at Banrisul in Porto Alegre, Brazil. "The movements we're seeing are the result of mixed corporate news." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index erased early morning losses to trade nearly flat by the afternoon. The index remains on track to close out July with its first monthly gain of the year. Lender Banco Bradesco SA and mining firm Vale SA contributed most to the index's losses, while steelmakers Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, known as Usiminas, and Companhia Siderugica Nacional saw gains of 8.3 percent and 6 percent, respectively. Shares of Usiminas soared after the company posted a smaller than expected second-quarter loss. Planemaker Embraer SA saw losses of 2.4 percent after Chief Executive Frederico Curado said on Friday that the company is experiencing early signs of weakening demand for its Legacy 650 business jets. Mexico's IPC index posted gains of 0.44 percent, on track to close at a nearly-three week high near 40,900 points. Leading the index's gains was a 4 percent increase in shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim. The company on Thursday posted an 8 percent gain in second-quarter profit compared to the previous quarter. Chile's IPSA index dropped 0.58 percent, falling for the second day in a row as shares of retailer Falabella slipped 0.6 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1613 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,213.40 -0.54 -14.93 Brazil Bovespa 49,027.54 -0.08 -19.56 Mexico IPC 40,930.46 0.44 -6.35 Chile IPSA 3,827.49 -0.58 -11.02 Chile IGPA 19,001.95 -0.54 -9.82 Argentina MerVal 3,419.15 -0.21 19.79 Colombia IGBC 13,420.85 -0.60 -8.80 Peru IGRA 15,274.58 -0.4 -25.96 Venezuela IBC 1,249,789.00 0 165.10