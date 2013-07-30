* Petrobras, Usiminas, Vale lead Bovespa's fall * Fed meeting to yield insight into policy plans on Wednesday * Brazil's Bovespa falls 0.73 pct, Mexico's IPC down 0.41 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, July 30 Brazilian stocks fell for the second session in a row on Tuesday, driven downward by shares of commodity-related companies ahead of a monetary policy statement by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Mexico's IPC index fell for the third session in five, while Chile's benchmark bourse was on track to complete a four-session slide. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index extended its move away from a technical resistance point just under 49,500 points, falling 0.73 percent to 48,851.02. Advances in bank shares helped contain the index's losses. The U.S. Federal Reserve will conclude a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday and is expected to detail its monetary stimulus plans. The Fed's bond-buying program has held down U.S. yields and pushed investors toward riskier assets such as emerging market stocks. The prospect of less stimulus has fueled selling in Latin American stocks. "If the Fed says stimulus will continue, then the market will make a strong push forward," said Flavio Barros, an executive at Grau Gestao de Ativos in Sao Paulo. "Without that news, however, the market will continue to face resistance above 49,000 points." Leading the Bovespa's losses were shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, which fell 1.4 percent to extend a recent slide. Shares of steelmaker Usinas Siderugicas de Minas Gerais SA , or Usiminas, fell 3 percent as investors trimmed pocketed some of the gains made over the three previous sessions. Losses on the Bovespa were contained by a 2.2-percent jump in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest bank by market share, as it posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings. Mexico's IPC index backed away from a three-week high for the second session in a row, falling 0.41 percent to 40,174.73 points as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil and retail giant WalMart de Mexico fell 1 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. On Monday, America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, ended an agreement with Dutch telecommunications firm KPN to keep its holding in KPN below 30 percent, a signal that Slim may move to take a controlling stake in the company. Chile's IPSA index fell 1.25 percent to 3,756.53 points on Tuesday, led by a 14 percent plummet in shares of potash producer Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA . The Santiago Stock Exchange halted trading in SQM after Russia's Uralkali moved to dismantle the world's largest potash cartel. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1522 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change MSCI Latam 3,163.00 -0.83 -16.02 Brazil Bovespa 48,851.02 -0.73 -19.85 Mexico IPC 40,174.73 -0.41 -8.08 Chile IPSA 3,756.53 -1.25 -12.67 Chile IGPA 18,700.68 -1.02 -11.25 Argentina MerVal 3,376.69 -0.22 18.30 Colombia IGBC 13,429.86 0.10 -8.74 Peru IGRA 15,344.32 0.22 -25.62