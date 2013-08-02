* Slowing in U.S. jobs hiring suggests stimulus to continue * Bovespa unable to break above 49,500 pts * Brazil Bovespa up 0.17 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.76 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, Aug 2 Brazilian stocks rose on Friday, shaking early-morning volatility after weaker-than-expected jobs growth in the United States reinforced investors' hope that the U.S. Federal Reserve would leave its bond-buying program untouched for longer. Mexico's IPC index rose to its highest level in nearly three months, while Chile's IPSA index extended a modest rally. On Friday, the U.S. Labor Department said that, despite a drop in the unemployment rate to its lowest level since Dec. 2008, the pace of hiring slowed and the labor market shrank, both of which are indicators that the Fed will continue to bolster the world's largest economy through its $85 billion dollar per month bond-buying program. The Fed's bond-buying program has kept U.S. interest rates low and limited fixed-income returns, prompting investors to buy higher-risk assets such as emerging market stocks. Recent Fed suggestions that the program may be wound down had fueled selling of assets in Latin America. "The jobs data came in worse than expected, which led to some profit-taking early in the morning," said Gustavo Mendonca, an economist at Saga Capital in Sao Paulo. "But now, the market seems to be responding to the data with a calmer head." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.17 percent to 49,224.51, extending gains made in the previous session, though it appeared bound by technical resistance at just above 49,400 points. Leading the index's gains was a 1.1 percent rise in shares of mining giant Vale SA. Despite gains made on Friday and in the previous session, Vale is on track to have its first week of losses in nearly a month. Shares of steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA , known as Usiminas, were up 2.7 percent. Mexico's IPC index saw its third session of gains with a 0.76 percent rise to 42,183.59 points. Earlier, the IPC briefly broke 42,200 points for the first time since May of this year. Shares of conglomerate Alfa led the index's gains, rising 2.9 percent, while shares of Grupo Bimbo , one of the world's largest breadmakers by volume, rose 3.1 percent. Chile's IPSA index was on track to recover losses felt earlier this week, trading 0.37 percent higher to 3,844.94. The index was buoyed by gains of 1.7 percent for retailer Cencosud. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1530 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,238.76 0.81 -15.4 Brazil Bovespa 49,224.51 0.17 -19.24 Mexico IPC 42,183.59 0.76 -3.48 Chile IPSA 3,843.77 0.34 -10.64 Chile IGPA 18,880.05 0.25 -10.39 Argentina MerVal 3,446.36 0.42 20.74 Colombia IGBC 13,746.93 0.48 -6.58 Peru IGRA 15,345.34 0.24 -25.61 Venezuela IBC 1,249,789.00 0 165.10