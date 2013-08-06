* Commodities exporters, lenders drive Bovespa slump
* Q2 earnings results this week from Vale, Petrobras
* Brazil Bovespa down 1.67 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.56 pct
By Lucas Iberico-Lozada
SAO PAULO, Aug 6 Brazilian stocks fell on
Tuesday for the sixth session in seven on a negative outlook for
Latin America's largest economy, while stocks in Mexico and
Chile also faltered.
Mexico's IPC index slipped for the second session in
a row, while Chile's IPSA index fell for the third
straight session.
"Today the Bovespa broke through technical support at 48,000
points, which suggests that investors are expecting further
losses in what has already been a very bad year for the index,"
said Leandro Silvestrini, an analyst at Intrader in Sao Paulo.
Also contributing to the negative outlook was a weaker real
, which has lost over 10 percent so far this year,
reaching the psychologically important level of 2.3 reais per
U.S. dollar on Monday.
Despite posting a monthly gain of 1.6 percent in July, the
Bovespa is on track to have its worst year since 2008. The index
has posted a 21.8 percent decline so far this year.
The Bovespa index fell 1.67 percent to 47,627.00
points on Tuesday, its third consecutive session of losses.
Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, and Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
, Brazil's largest non-government bank, weighed
heavily on the index, posting losses of 1.9 percent and 1.1
percent, respectively.
Mining giant Vale SA posted a loss of 0.9 percent ahead of
its second-quarter earnings results, due for release after
market close on Wednesday.
Vale's profit is expected to fall due to a decline in the
price of iron ore, the company's main product, and an economic
slowdown in China, its principal market, according to a Reuters
poll.
Mexico's IPC index also fell, slipping by 0.56
percent to 41,682.03. Retail giant Wal Mart de Mexico
and telecommunications firm America Movil
, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, both fell,
losing 1.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.
Chile's IPSA index slipped 0.88 percent to 3,745.52
points. Shares of lender Banco Santander Chile had
losses of 2.5 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1458 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,162.00 -0.96 -15.93
Brazil Bovespa 47,627.00 -1.67 -21.86
Mexico IPC 41,682.03 -0.56 -4.63
Chile IPSA 3,745.52 -0.88 -12.92
Chile IGPA 18,501.65 -0.71 -12.19
Argentina MerVal 3,424.76 -0.82 19.99
Colombia IGBC 13,724.24 -0.36 -6.74
Peru IGRA 15,177.11 -0.59 -26.43
Venezuela IBC 1,249,789.00 0 165.10