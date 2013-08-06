* Commodities exporters drive Bovespa slump
* Brazil Bovespa down 2.09 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.01 pct
MEXICO CITY, Aug 6 Brazilian stocks fell on
Tuesday to a more-than-two-week low as investors anticipated the
release of second-quarter earnings reports for two of Brazil's
largest commodities exporters later this week.
Mexico's IPC index was little changed, while Chile's
IPSA index fell for the third straight session.
* The Bovespa fell 2.09 percent to close at 47,421.85 points
on Tuesday, its third consecutive session of losses. A 2.2
percent decline in shares of state-run oil giant Petroleo
Brasileiro, known as Petrobras, led losses.
* Petrobras' earnings report is due on Thursday, and miner
Vale is set to release its result on Wednesday.
Vale's stock fell 1.32 percent.
* The Bovespa is on track to have its worst year since 2008,
despite posting a slight monthly gain of 1.6 percent in July.
The index has posted a 22.2 percent decline so far this year.
* The Brazilian currency, the real, has lost more
than 10 percent so far this year, reaching the psychologically
important level of 2.3 reais per U.S. dollar on Monday.
* Mexico's IPC index was barely changed, falling 0.01
percent to close at 41,914.82.
* Shares in mining company Industrias Penoles
fell 7.8 percent after the company reported its second-quarter
profits were down 46 percent compared with the previous year.
* Chile's IPSA index lost 1.8 percent to close at
3,711.01. A 3.9 percent loss in shares of conglomerate Empresas
Copec weighed most heavily.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2131 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,157.41 -1.11 -16.86
Brazil Bovespa 47,421.85 -2.09 -22.20
Mexico IPC 41,914.82 -0.01 -4.10
Chile IPSA 3,711.01 -1.8 -13.73
Chile IGPA 18,368.64 -1.43 -12.82
Argentina MerVal 3,469.23 0.46 21.54
Colombia IGBC 13,804.46 0.22 -6.19
Peru IGRA 15,045.40 -1.46 -27.07
Venezuela IBC 1,249,789.00 0 165.10