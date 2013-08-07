* Mexico central bank says growth to accelerate in second half of year * Chile IPSA at lowest level in nearly two years * Brazil Bovespa little changed, Mexico IPC up 0.79 pct MEXICO CITY, Aug 7 Mexican stocks rose to their highest level since May on Wednesday as an impending energy reform and central bank comments forecasting higher growth in the second half of the year cheered investors. Brazil's Bovespa rose slightly, while Chile's bourse fell for the fourth session in a row to close at a nearly two-year low. In its quarterly inflation report, Mexican central bank governor Agustin Carstens said the bank expects the economy to pick up speed in the next few months, adding that inflation would likely dip to 3 percent by the end of 2014. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto is expected to unveil his proposal for a major energy reform bill to open up the sector next week, giving a boost to commodity stocks. * Mexico's benchmark IPC index rose 0.79 percent to close at 42,246.5 points, its highest level in three months. * A 2.14 rise in shares of telecommunications giant America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, contributed most to the index's gains. * Rises in share prices of conglomerate Alfa and its petrochemical subsidiary Alpek, driven by the prospect of energy reform, also buoyed the index. * Brazil's Bovespa was little changed, rising 0.05 percent to close at 47,446.71 points. * A 6.9 percent loss in shares of oil company OGX Petroleo , controlled by embattled tycoon Eike Batista, led losses. * Chile's IPSA index dropped 1.21 percent to close at 3,669.22 points, its lowest level since October 2011. Shares of energy and forestry conglomerate Empresas Copec fell 2.21 percent, leading losses. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2203 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,156.05 -0.04 -16.9 Brazil Bovespa 47,446.71 0.05 -22.16 Mexico IPC 42,246.50 0.79 -3.34 Chile IPSA 3,666.22 -1.21 -14.77 Chile IGPA 18,178.29 -1.04 -13.73 Argentina MerVal 3,546.29 2.22 24.24 Colombia IGBC 13,804.46 0.22 -6.19 Peru IGRA 15,082.58 0.25 -26.89