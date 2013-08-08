* China imports record amount of iron ore in July * Petrobras reports offshore discovery in Santos basin * Brazil Bovespa up 1.8 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.26 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, Aug 8 Brazilian stocks rose on Thursday, as stronger-than-expected Chinese iron ore import data and news of an oil discovery by state-run Petrobras led the benchmark Bovespa index higher. Mexico's IPC index briefly reached its highest level in three months, while Chile's IPSA index was on track to reverse the previous session's losses. Chinese customs data on Thursday showed a surge in iron ore imports to a record high in July, surprising many analysts. China is Brazil's largest trading partner, and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore, soy, copper and petroleum. "The good news from China certainly led to the increase on the Bovespa," said Paulo Bittencourt, technical director at Apogeo Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "But what's happening more broadly today is a technical adjustment from Tuesday's fall." The Bovespa rose 1.8 percent to 48,299.09 points, as the market appeared to find technical support just below 47,500 points. Shares of Vale SA, the world's largest iron-ore miner, rose 2.6 percent despite posting a worse-than-expected second-quarter net loss on Wednesday. "Shares of Vale are rising because the market has already devalued the company heavily," explained Bittencourt. "Investors feel that the company is robust, and has what it takes to make it through this rough period." Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, jumped nearly 2 percent after the company announced an offshore oil find late on Wednesday. The discovery came in a subsalt area of the Santos Basin, one of the world's most promising oil frontiers. Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA posted a 5.7 jump in share prices after posting a second-quarter profit that was more than twice what analysts had expected on Wednesday. Mexico's IPC index added 0.26 percent to 42,355.86 points. The IPC is on track to close the session at its highest level since May of this year. Shares of copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico , led the index's gains with a 2.4 percent bump. Also contributing to the IPC's gains, telecommunications firm America Movil posted a 0.6 percent rise. Chile's IPSA index rose nearly 1 percent, snapping a four-session slump. Shares of retailer Falabella and energy and forestry conglomerate Empresas Copec rose 1.5 and 1.4 percent, respectively. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1525 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,206.26 1.59 -16.9 Brazil Bovespa 48,299.09 1.8 -20.76 Mexico IPC 42,355.86 0.26 -3.09 Chile IPSA 3,702.10 0.98 -13.93 Chile IGPA 18,316.13 0.76 -13.07 Argentina MerVal 3,584.25 1.07 25.57 Colombia IGBC 13,784.13 -0.15 -6.33 Peru IGRA 15,213.47 0.87 -26.25 Venezuela IBC 1,249,789.00 0 165.10