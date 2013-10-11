RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 11 Key Latin American stock
indexes extended their recent gains on Friday as investors hoped
for a quick solution to a political impasse that could force the
United States into a debt default in the next few weeks.
However, gains and trading volumes were more modest, with
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index little changed, as many
investors went to the sidelines before a concrete deal to extend
the U.S. Treasury's borrowing authority, at least temporarily.
News that Republican lawmakers were offering a plan to allow
the Treasury to keep borrowing past an Oct 17 deadline sparked a
rally in Latin American stocks on Thursday, sending the Bovespa
0.85 percent higher.
The index was supported on Friday by gains in LLX Logistica
SA, the port operator formerly controlled by
Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista.
Shares of LLX jumped more than 10 percent after the company
said Washington-based EIG Global Energy Partners will take over
a controlling stake in it as of Monday. The deal includes a
capital increase for LLX and 900 million reais ($413 million) in
loans from two Brazilian banks.
Meanwhile, Mexico's benchmark IPC index gained 0.9
percent, boosted by a 2.2 percent rise in shares of telecom
company America Movil. The index had rallied 1.5
percent on Thursday.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1725 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,408.87 0.66 -10.83
Brazil Bovespa 53,006.22 0.02 -13.04
Mexico IPC 40,869.61 0.94 -6.49
Chile IPSA 3,832.36 0.34 -10.90
Chile IGPA 18,857.83 0.29 -10.50
Argentina MerVal 5,221.88 1.09 82.95
Colombia IGBC 14,224.15 0.47 -3.34
Peru IGRA 15,461.41 -0.17 -25.05
Venezuela IBC 1,827,057.24 2.42 287.55