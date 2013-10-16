MEXICO CITY, Oct 16 Brazilian stocks rose to a
4-1/2 month high on Wednesday as oil firm OGX climbed on hopes
of a cash infusion and U.S. lawmakers appeared close to passing
a deal to avert a potentially damaging debt default.
Brazilian stocks have gained ground in recent weeks on bets
the worst of an economic slowdown has passed, helping stocks
climb back from a recent slump. Weak growth in Mexico has
dragged stocks there off record highs seen early this year.
* Brazil's Bovespa index gained 1.8 percent to close
at its highest since late May.
* Shares of Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista's OGX Petróleo e
Gás Participações SA rose 38.24 percent on hopes it
may receive a cash injection as part of a restructuring plan.
.
* Early in the afternoon, Republican and Democratic leaders
in the U.S. Senate announced a bipartisan deal to raise the U.S.
debt limit and end the government shutdown, but it was set to be
a temporary solution that leaves the door open to another
showdown early next year.
* Mexico's benchmark IPC index rose only a modest
0.34 percent as a jump in shares of telecom company America
Movil was offset by losses in bottler Femsa.
* America Movil's shares gained 3.16 percent after the
company announced it would not proceed with a plan to boost its
stake in Dutch telecom KPN.
* Femsa shed 1.51 percent to its lowest price
in nearly a year as Mexico's lower house finance committee
looked set to approve a new tax on soft drinks that is expected
to hit sales at the bottler of Coca-Cola Co beverages.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2200 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI LatAm 3,463.82 0.92 -8.79
Brazil Bovespa 55,973.03 1.8 -8.17
Mexico IPC 40,355.27 0.34 -7.67
Chile IPSA 3,856.42 0.09 -10.34
Chile IGPA 18,994.36 0.1 -9.85
Argentina MerVal 5,256.79 -0.53 84.17
Colombia IGBC 14,297.90 0.29 -2.84
Peru IGRA 15,540.24 0.24 -24.67
Venezuela IBC 1,895,133 0.37 301.99
.57