* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.02 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.75
MEXICO CITY, Oct 24 Brazilian stocks fell more
than 1 percent on Thursday led lower by oil producer OGX and
profit-taking in homebuilders and banks, offsetting encouraging
economic data from top trade partner China.
Chile's and Mexico's bourses also fell, with
the Mexican IPC dropping 0.75 percent.
Brazil stocks rose early after purchasing managers' data on
Thursday showed manufacturing activity in China reached a
seven-month high in October, helping counteract concerns that
officials would tighten monetary policy in an effort to control
inflation.
China is a top purchaser of Latin American commodities such
as soybeans, iron-ore, copper and petroleum.
But the gains were short-lived and troubled oil producer OGX
led losses, falling nearly 8 percent. A local
newspaper reported the company is in talks to sell a Brazilian
natural gas unit.
On Mexico's IPC index bottler Femsa
applied downward pressure, falling 2.98 percent. The company is
set to report third-quarter results on Friday.
Shares of Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa slipped
2.01 percent after the company said third-quarter profit fell 17
percent from the same period last year.
Chile's IPSA index dropped off a recent one-month
high as shares of conglomerate Copec fell 0.76 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2341 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % year-to-da
Latest change te %
change
MSCI LatAm 3,422.66 -0.87 -9.88
Brazil Bovespa 54,877.15 -1.02 -9.97
Mexico IPC 40,246.73 -0.75 -7.91
Chile IPSA 3,906.88 -0.59 -9.17
Chile IGPA 19,210.94 -0.45 -8.82
Argentina MerVal 5,641.57 5.18 97.65
Colombia IGBC 14,312.38 0.26 13.00
Peru IGRA 16,223.52 0.16 -21.36
Venezuela IBC 2,028,812.12 0.8 330.35