* Brazil Bovespa loses 0.24 pct, Mexico IPC flat SAO PAULO, Nov 1 Brazil's Bovespa stock index dropped for the third session in four on Friday, with shares of oil producer Petrobras surrendering the previous session's gains as investors took profits. Mexico's IPC index was little changed, while Chile's bourse was closed for a local holiday. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index lost 0.24 percent to 54,125.13, a level it has not closed below in three weeks. Still, the index is on track to end the week nearly unchanged from last Friday's close. Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, fell 1.9 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, after having rallied on Thursday by 2.4 percent. Even with Friday's pullback, Petrobras shares are on track to post a weekly gain of about 8.6 percent, their best weekly performance in nearly eight months, after the company put forward a new gasoline pricing model that could help boost its bottom line. "Petrobras is going through some very positive times...so we're seeing a bit of profit-taking," said Ariovaldo Santos, a trader with H.Commcor in Sao Paulo. Friday also marked the Bovespa index's first session after the removal of oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA , which filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday. "Many people anticipated OGX's exclusion from the index and began rebalancing their portfolios, helping Petrobras shares rise yesterday and the day before," Santos added. Shares of steelmaker Gerdau SA rallied for a third straight day, adding 3.2 percent and helping support the index. Gerdau shares are up 9.5 percent this week, their best weekly performance in two years, after the company reported better than expected third-quarter earnings. Mexico's IPC index was little changed from Thursday's close, with a 1 percent rise in shares of mining firm Grupo Mexico offsetting a 3 percent decline in lender Grupo Financiero Inbursa. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1351 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,420.09 -0.97 -9.07 Brazil Bovespa 54,125.13 -0.24 -11.20 Mexico IPC 41,007.06 -0.08 -6.17 Chile IPSA 3,912.44 1.06 -9.04 Chile IGPA 19,242.04 0.79 -8.68 Argentina MerVal 0.00 0 -100.00 Colombia IGBC 14,070.10 0.12 -4.39 Peru IGRA 16,322.01 0.07 -20.88 Venezuela IBC 2,609,685.15 0 453.56