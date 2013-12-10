* Brazil's Bovespa falls 0.34 percent, Mexico's IPC up 0.47
MEXICO CITY Dec 10 Brazilian stocks edged lower
on Tuesday, with investors cautious over a potential tapering of
U.S. monetary stimulus as well as slightly weaker-than-expected
economic data in China.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to begin trimming its
monthly asset purchases in March, a Reuters poll showed on
Monday, but some economists believe it could come as early as
this month or at the January policy meeting.
The Fed's stimulus program has helped support demand for
riskier assets such as Latin American equities and increased
speculation over Fed action has tended to drag on local shares.
Data on Tuesday showed industrial output in China grew 10
percent in November, a four-month low and slightly below market
expectations.
China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key
purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron
ore, soy, copper and petroleum.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index was down 0.34
percent to 50,993.02 after a three-day rally.
Iron ore miner Vale and state-controlled lender
Banco do Brasil SA contributed most to the index's
losses, falling 0.85 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively.
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest
non-government bank, dipped 0.54 percent. The bank's return on
equity is likely to surpass 20 percent next year as it benefits
from lower delinquencies and bad loan provisions and climbing
interest income, a source told Reuters.
Homebuilder Gafisa SA helped support the index,
rising 3.82 percent after the company said it had concluded the
sale of 70 percent of its Alphaville unit and announced a stock
buyback.
Mexico's IPC index added 0.47 percent to end at
42,490.10 points, lifted by a 1.81 percent rise in shares of
media giant Televisa.
Banking group Grupo Banorte gained 1.02
percent.
Chile's IPSA index added 0.11 percent, thanks to a
1.79 percent rise in shares of blue-chip electricity producer
Endesa Chile. A local newspaper reported on Tuesday
that the company was weighing whether to build a new natural gas
installation, citing an Endesa executive.