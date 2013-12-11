* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.81 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.44 pct
SAO PAULO Dec 11 Brazilian stocks fell the
lowest in more than a week on Wednesday as investor caution over
a potential reduction in monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal
Reserve led to a fall in the most heavily weighted shares.
Mexico's IPC index fell nearly half a percent, while
Chile's bourse dropped nearly a quarter of a percent.
The U.S. Congress announced a provisional budget deal on
Tuesday, which some investors expect will strengthen the view
that the Fed might soon scale back its massive bond-buying
program. The Fed's program has helped support global demand for
riskier assets such as Latin American equities.
The Fed's next policy-setting meeting is scheduled to take
place on Dec. 17 and 18.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index lost 1.81
percent to 50,067.99.
State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA,
known as Petrobras, fell 3.01 percent, contributing most to the
index's decline, while Itaú Unibanco Holding SA,
Brazil's largest non-government bank, fell 2.66 percent. Both
companies tend to attract a large share of foreign investors
seeking exposure to local equities.
Mexico's IPC index fell 0.44 percent to end the day
on 42,304.55 points.
The shares of conglomerate Alfa, down 3.3
percent, led losses, while miner and infrastructure company
Grupo Mexico was 2.46 percent off. Both companies
are seen as winners of the energy reform bill the Mexican Senate
passed on Wednesday, and their shares rose sharply in the days
leading up to the Senate approval.
Chile's IPSA index fell slightly as shares of Banco
Santander Chile dropped 1.99 percent.