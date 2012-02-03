* U.S. jobs surge boosts market optimism
* Brazil, Mexico see highest volumes in two months
* Brazil's Bovespa, Mexico's IPC up 1 pct
(Adds closing prices, details)
By Asher Levine and Jean Arce
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 Latin
American stocks rose to a six-month high on Friday on strong
jobs data in the United States and a surge in volume suggested
investors are betting on further gains ahead.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for
a fourth straight day to its highest level since August, adding
0.94 percent and clocking a 3.9 percent gain on the week.
Volume in Brazil and Mexico jumped to its highest in two
months this week as foreign investors piled back into
higher-risk assets due to easing fears about Europe's debt
crisis, improving economic data and expectations of low U.S.
interest rates for years to come.
"The flow of good news has continued in February, and the
market retained that optimism with the U.S. jobs data," said
Pedro Galdi, an analyst with SLW Corretora in Sao Paulo. "With
interest rates expected to be low for a long time, people will
look to emerging markets such as Brazil for returns."
Shares snapped back from early losses after the U.S. Labor
Department released data showing the U.S. unemployment rate fell
to a near three-year low in January.
A recovery in the U.S. economy could help support global
growth, spurring demand for Latin American commodities exports
such as iron ore, oil, copper and soy.
Despite the improvement, benchmark U.S. interest rates are
seen hovering near zero through the end of 2014 after statements
from the Federal Reserve last week.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index touched a
fresh eight-month high, gaining 0.97 percent to 65,217.37
points. The index, which climbed above its 200-day simple moving
average last month, notched its fifth week of gains in a row
with a 3.7 percent gain in the last five sessions.
A steady campaign of interest rate cuts by the country's
central bank is expected to drag Brazil's key rate into the
single digits in the coming month, which should help the economy
and boost corporate profits.
The Bovespa has gained nearly 15 percent this year,
rebounding from last year's 18 percent loss as foreign investors
poured in an additional 7.2 billion reais ($4.18 billion) in
January, the biggest monthly inflow since Brazil adopted the
real in July 1994.
"Investors are taking advantage of the fact that there's no
bad news lately, but if the situation turns and something
unexpected happens abroad, people are going to flee, and it
could be ugly," Galdi said.
PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, added
3.6 percent while Fibria, the world's largest
producer of eucalyptus pulp, added 4.5 percent.
In Mexico, the benchmark IPC index extended its
three-day rally, rising 1.01 percent after breaking through a
key resistance level that had previously tripped up further
gains.
"This is a psychological watershed, many people now think we
can surpass the record high (set) at the beginning of last
year," said Carlos Ponce, head of stock analysis at brokerage Ve
Por Mas in Mexico City.
Telecommunications firm America Movil drove gains
in the index, adding 2.2 percent, while cement producer Cemex
rose 3.9 percent.
Data on Friday showed Mexican consumer confidence rose in
January by the most in over a year.
Chile's IPSA index edged higher for a fourth day,
rising 1.01 percent to cap a 3.7 percent weekly gain, its best
in two months.
Industrial conglomerate Copec rose 2.3 percent,
while Bottler Embotelladora Andina rose 5.3 percent
after it said late Thursday it would merge with soft drinks
distributor Coca Cola Polar.
(Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle)