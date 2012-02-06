(Recasts, updates to close, adds comment)

* Brazil rate cuts seen supporting further flows

* Brazil Bovespa flat, Chile IPSA off 0.1 percent

By Michael O'Boyle

MEXIOC CITY, Feb 6 Latin American stocks shook off early losses on Monday from renewed concerns about Greece's debt crisis to rebound, helped by expectations of further foreign flows into the region.

The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 0.47 percent to stand at a six-month high. Opening losses in Brazil and Chile tempted other investors to rush in, took both markets back to a flat close.

Analysts said some profit taking was expected after a strong rally lifted the region's MSCI index by 17 percent so far this year.

Improving economic data from the United States and China, Latin America's top trading partners, could help support the region's economies while Brazil is seen further cutting interest rates, which will boost growth there.

"The flows are starting to come back to Latin American equities," said Frederick Searby, a strategist at Deutsche Bank in New York. "Most clients feel that China is looking more like a soft landing and Brazil has more ability from a monetary policy perspective to help the economy," he said.

Markets opened down after Greek politicians failed to agree to terms of a new bailout package, adding to concerns the country is edging closer to a messy default that could sap investor appetite for riskier assets.

"We are still in for some bumpy sledding due to Europe, and that volatility is going to be with us for a while," Searby said.

Last December's emergency financing for banks by the European Central Bank has curbed fears of a financial crisis due to Europe's debt troubles, but that sentiment is delicate, Searby said.

Mexico's market was closed for a local holiday and Brazil's Bovespa index reversed its biggest intraday loss in over three weeks to close flat.

"We've seen the Bovespa rising over the past few sessions, so there is room for some profit taking, but that could be limited or even counteracted by foreign flows, especially if we see a solution in Greece," said Marcelo Varejao, an analyst with Corretora Socopa in Sao Paulo.

The Bovespa rose above its 200-day simple moving average last month, which could bode for a period of further gains.

Brazil's benchmark index has gained nearly 15 percent this year, returning much of last year's 18 percent loss as foreign investors poured in an additional 7.2 billion reais ($4.18 billion) in January, the biggest monthly inflow since Brazil adopted the real in July 1994.

Preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer, and state-controlled oil company Petrobras reversed losses to close up 0.21 percent and 1.02 percent, respectively.

Banco Santander Brasil fell 1.49 percent, retreating from a rally that has seen the shares rise nearly 35 percent since late November. Bank of America Merrill Lynch raised its recommendation for the shares to "buy" on expectation that fast credit growth and cost controls will boost profit.

Chile's IPSA index snapped a five-day rally , dipping 0.1 percent after paring steeper early losses.

Regional energy generator Endesa Chile fell 0.88 percent, while its parent company, energy group Enersis fell 2.29 percent. (Additional Reporting By Asher Levine; Editing by Andrew Hay)