* Latam stocks fall on European stance on Greek deal
* Petrobras fourth-quarter profits disappoint
* Brazil Bovespa falls 2.04 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.78 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Latin American stocks
posted their biggest drop of the year on Friday after
a Greek austerity deal fell short in the eyes of European
authorities and Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras
posted weak earnings.
The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 1.7
percent to 4172.96, heading toward its first losing week of the
year, as its relative strength index retreated from "overbought"
territory.
Shares fell after euro zone finance ministers deemed
Greece's hard-won deal on fiscal austerity insufficient to
secure a bailout for the country, pushing Greece closer to a
disorderly default.
"The markets are reacting negatively to the impasse in
Greece," said Alan Oliveira, an analyst with Futura
Investimentos in Salvador, Brazil. "People are starting to worry
that something very bad could happen if those funds aren't
approved."
Some investors fear a Greek default could spark a sell-off
of riskier emerging market assets in favor of traditional
safe-havens such as gold and the U.S. dollar.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2.04
percent to 64,192.77, its biggest intraday loss this year. The
index's MACD trend indicator neared a sell signal, suggesting
the Bovespa's five-week rally may be coming to an end.
State-controlled oil producer Petrobras drove losses in the
index after the company said net profit fell 52 percent in the
fourth quarter from a year earlier.
Preferred shares of Petrobras plunged 6.67
percent, their biggest drop since August, while common shares
fell 6.97 percent.
"Petrobras has been lagging lately with the change in
management, and the market isn't happy with the recent results,"
added Oliveira. "The fear is that these results could have an
impact on future performance."
Mexico's IPC index erased the week's gains, falling
0.78 percent to 37942.60 in its biggest intraday loss since late
January. Retailer Wal-Mart Mexico led declines in
the index, falling 0.95 percent, while bottler Femsa
dropped 1.25 percent.
America Movil, the biggest cell phone company in
Latin America, fell 0.26 percent after posting a 36 percent drop
in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday.
Chile's IPSA index dropped the most in two weeks,
falling 0.38 percent to 4,387.31, though still on track to eke
out a 0.12 percent weekly gain.
Regional energy group Enersis led the index lower,
falling 1.52 percent, while retailer Cencosud, which
announced late Thursday that it was mulling issuing ADRs in the
United States, fell 0.94 percent.