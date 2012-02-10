(Updates to close)
* Latam stocks fall on faltering Greek bailout
* Petrobras fourth-quarter profits disappoint
* Brazil Bovespa falls 2.34 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.24 pct
By Rachel Uranga
MEXICO CITY, Feb 10 Latin American
stocks posted their biggest drop of the year on
Friday after progress on a bailout of Greece stalled,
spurring fears of a messy default while Brazil's
state-controlled oil company Petrobras posted weak
earnings.
The MSCI Latin American stock index
fell 2.17 percent, its first losing week and worst one-day
sell-off so far this year. The index had risen 15 percent in
2012, leaving stocks ripe for profit taking.
"Greece is a very good pretext but the truth
is that people are taking profits because the markets are up
very strongly," said Patricia Berry, an analyst at brokerage
Intercam in Mexico City. "Markets are tired, overbought and you
are coming up against resistance."
Greece came closer to a disorderly default on
Friday when questions arose about the Greek
government's commitment to a bailout deal agreed with the EU and
IMF earlier this week.
The country will not be able to make a 14.5 billion euro
($19 billion) debt payment on March 20 if it does not receive
the EU and IMF bailout.
"If things are not defined in Greece quickly you are
going to see profit taking, but if Greece comes up with a deal
then it will give stocks the push to keep going up," said
Gerardo Roman, a trader at brokerage Actinver in Mexico
City.
The rise in stock prices has been driven by upbeat
economic data from the United States and China along with hopes
that euro zone debt crisis was being resolved.
But a disorderly Greek default could spark a sell-off
of riskier assets in favor of traditional safe-havens such as
gold and the U.S. dollar. The Greek saga has dragged on for
nearly two years and analysts said it has become "noise" to many
investors.
" The stock markets are much more concentrated
on the growth outlook than the European crisis," Berry
said.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index has been
benefitting from record foreign money inflows in
January, with 7.2 billion U.S dollars pumped into the
Bovespa.
The Bovespa index fell 2.34 percent on
Friday, ending the week lower for the first time
this year in its largest single-day drop in 2012.
State-controlled oil producer Petrobras drove losses in the
index after the company said net profit fell 52 percent in the
fourth quarter from a year earlier.
Shares in the company account for about 10 percent of
the index. Preferred shares of Petrobras plunged
7.84 percent, their biggest drop since August, while
common shares fell 8.28 percent.
"Petrobras has been lagging lately with the change in
management, and the market isn't happy with the recent results,"
said Alan Oliveira, an analyst with Futura Investimentos in
Salvador, Brazil. "The fear is that these results could have an
impact on future performance."
Mexico's IPC stock index declined 0.24 percent
to 38,149.22. America Movil, the biggest cell
phone company in Latin America, dropped 1.74 percent
after posting a 36 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit
after the market close on Thursday.
Retailer Wal-Mart Mexico slipped 0.72 percent.
"The market is anticipated to maintain a rising
trajectory and I see the index between 38,500 and 39,000 with a
potential to reach 40,000 to 41,000 in the coming two months,"
said Fanuel Fuentes, an analyst at brokerage Monex in Mexico
City.
Chile's IPSA index edged up, adding 0.15 percent.
Regional energy group Enersis slipped 0.77 percent.
Retailer Cencosud advanced 0.38 percent after
announcing it would invest $1.285 billion this year on opening
stores and malls in Latin America and saw revenue reaching $18
billion this year.
(Additional reporting by Asher Levine)