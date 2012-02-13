* Greek parliament agrees to austerity measures
* Commodities prices gain most in a week
* Brazil Bovespa gains 1.82 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.52 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Feb 13 Latin American stocks
gained their most in almost two weeks on Monday, as a Greek
agreement on austerity measures eased fears of a messy default,
fueling demand for riskier assets.
The MSCI Latin American stock index posted
its first intraday rise in three sessions, gaining 1.64 percent
to 4221.44 points. The index's MACD trend indicator flashed a
sell signal, however, suggesting gains may be limited.
Mining companies and oil producers drove gains in Brazil's
benchmark Bovespa index as commodities prices, measured by the
Reuters/Jefferies CRB index, rose 0.46 percent, their
biggest intraday gain in over a week. Retailer Wal-Mart Mexico
led Mexico's IPC index higher.
Increased risk appetite fueled demand for equities after
Greece's parliament passed austerity measures on Sunday, putting
the country on track to receive bailout funds that should put
off a disorderly default.
Investors fear a disorderly default would harm global
economic growth and spark a selloff of riskier Latin American
assets in favor of safe-havens such the U.S. dollar.
"The market fell hard on Friday on uncertainty about Greece
so the news today helped fuel the rebound," said Jose Goes, who
helps manage 70 million reais ($40.7 million) as an analyst with
Stock Assets in Sao Paulo. "Brazil is vulnerable though, because
the market has risen very much, very fast this year and
investors may soon be turning their attention to other troubled
countries like Portugal and Spain."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index capped a
three-day decline, rising 1.82 percent to 65,162.75, its biggest
intraday gain since Feb. 1. The index has risen over 14 percent
this year, partially recovering from last year's 18 percent
loss, as foreign investors poured money into Brazilian equities.
"I don't think (recent performance) is sustainable," said
Goes, who predicts the Bovespa will trade between 61,500 And
66,000 points in coming weeks. "Money is flowing in, but its not
necessarily here to stay, especially if things get worse in
Europe."
Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras
gained 2.68 percent, driving the index higher, while
shares of mining giant Vale gained 1.55 percent.
Preferred shares of steelmaker Usiminas gained
2.03 percent, while rivals Gerdau and CSN
rose 2.05 percent and 1.06 percent respectively. Goldman Sachs
raised the price targets for the three companies' shares by an
average 29 percent on Monday, though noted that profits will be
limited by low prices.
Mexico's IPC index rose for a third day in four,
adding 0.52 percent to 38,353.96.
Retailer Wal-Mart Mexico led gains in the
index, rising 0.91 percent, while cement producer Cemex
gained 1.12 percent.
Chile's IPSA index gained for a third straight day,
rising 0.67 percent to 4,440.28. The index's relative strength
index edged deeper into "overbought" territory, reaching its
highest level since September 2010, suggesting recent gains may
be vulnerable.
Retailers led gains in the index, after Cencosud
said on Friday it would invest $1.285 billion this year on
opening stores and malls in Latin America and sees revenue
reaching $18 billion this year.
Shares in Cencosud rose 1.43 percent while rival Falabella
added 1.25 percent.
($1=1.72 Brazilian reais)