(Updates numbers to close)
* Greek parliament agrees to austerity measures
* MSCI Latam index rises most in almost two weeks
* Brazil Bovespa surges 2.65 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.14 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Feb 13 Latin American stocks
notched their biggest gains in almost two weeks on Monday after
Greece agreed to austerity measures that eased fears of a messy
default, fueling demand for riskier assets.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose
1.76 percent.
Greece's approval of austerity measures put the country on
track to receive bailout funds needed to meet debt repayments
due on March 20. Investors fear a disorderly default would harm
global economic growth and spark a sell-off of riskier Latin
American assets in favor of safe-havens such the U.S. dollar.
"The market fell hard on Friday on uncertainty about Greece,
so the news today helped fuel the rebound," said Jose Goes, an
analyst with Stock Assets in Sao Paulo, who helps manage 70
million reais ($40.7 million). "Brazil is vulnerable, though,
because the market has risen very much, very fast this year, and
investors may soon be turning their attention to other troubled
countries like Portugal and Spain."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index snapped a
three-day decline, surging 2.65 percent to 65,691.53 points. It
was the biggest percentage gain since Dec. 20. The index has
risen over 15 percent this year, partially recovering from last
year's 18 percent loss, fueled by inflows from foreign
investors.
"I don't think (recent performance) is sustainable," said
Goes, who predicts the Bovespa will trade between 61,500 And
66,000 points in coming weeks. "Money is flowing in, but it's
not necessarily here to stay, especially if things get worse in
Europe."
Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras
gained 3.66 percent, after having fallen near 8
percent on Friday. Shares of mining giant Vale added
2.58 percent.
Preferred shares of steelmaker Usiminas jumped
2.87 percent, while rivals Gerdau and CSN
rose 1.42 percent and 1.57 percent, respectively. Goldman Sachs
raised its share price targets for the three companies by an
average 29 percent on Monday, though it said their profits will
be limited by low prices for some products.
Brazil's largest airline, TAM, jumped 3.53
percent after reporting fourth-quarter profits fueled by higher
ticket prices.
Mexico's IPC index rose for a third day in four,
adding 0.14 percent.
Retailer Wal-Mart Mexico edged up 0.30 percent,
while cement producer Cemex gained 0.65 percent.
America Movil slipped 1.17 percent.
Chile's IPSA index gained for a third straight day,
rising 0.52 percent, but its relative strength index edged
deeper into "overbought" territory, reaching its highest level
since October 2010, suggesting recent gains may be vulnerable.
Diversified retailer Cencosud added 1.69 percent
after Friday's announcement that it would invest $1.285 billion
this year to open stores and malls in Latin America and sees
revenue reaching $18 billion this year.
(Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga and Liz Salazar in
Mexico City; Editing by Leslie Adler)