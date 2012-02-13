(Updates numbers to close)

* Greek parliament agrees to austerity measures

* MSCI Latam index rises most in almost two weeks

* Brazil Bovespa surges 2.65 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.14 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, Feb 13 Latin American stocks notched their biggest gains in almost two weeks on Monday after Greece agreed to austerity measures that eased fears of a messy default, fueling demand for riskier assets.

The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 1.76 percent.

Greece's approval of austerity measures put the country on track to receive bailout funds needed to meet debt repayments due on March 20. Investors fear a disorderly default would harm global economic growth and spark a sell-off of riskier Latin American assets in favor of safe-havens such the U.S. dollar.

"The market fell hard on Friday on uncertainty about Greece, so the news today helped fuel the rebound," said Jose Goes, an analyst with Stock Assets in Sao Paulo, who helps manage 70 million reais ($40.7 million). "Brazil is vulnerable, though, because the market has risen very much, very fast this year, and investors may soon be turning their attention to other troubled countries like Portugal and Spain."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index snapped a three-day decline, surging 2.65 percent to 65,691.53 points. It was the biggest percentage gain since Dec. 20. The index has risen over 15 percent this year, partially recovering from last year's 18 percent loss, fueled by inflows from foreign investors.

"I don't think (recent performance) is sustainable," said Goes, who predicts the Bovespa will trade between 61,500 And 66,000 points in coming weeks. "Money is flowing in, but it's not necessarily here to stay, especially if things get worse in Europe."

Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras gained 3.66 percent, after having fallen near 8 percent on Friday. Shares of mining giant Vale added 2.58 percent.

Preferred shares of steelmaker Usiminas jumped 2.87 percent, while rivals Gerdau and CSN rose 1.42 percent and 1.57 percent, respectively. Goldman Sachs raised its share price targets for the three companies by an average 29 percent on Monday, though it said their profits will be limited by low prices for some products.

Brazil's largest airline, TAM, jumped 3.53 percent after reporting fourth-quarter profits fueled by higher ticket prices.

Mexico's IPC index rose for a third day in four, adding 0.14 percent.

Retailer Wal-Mart Mexico edged up 0.30 percent, while cement producer Cemex gained 0.65 percent. America Movil slipped 1.17 percent.

Chile's IPSA index gained for a third straight day, rising 0.52 percent, but its relative strength index edged deeper into "overbought" territory, reaching its highest level since October 2010, suggesting recent gains may be vulnerable.

Diversified retailer Cencosud added 1.69 percent after Friday's announcement that it would invest $1.285 billion this year to open stores and malls in Latin America and sees revenue reaching $18 billion this year. (Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga and Liz Salazar in Mexico City; Editing by Leslie Adler)