(Corrects seventh paragraph to remove reference to cut in output target and to say that Petrobras share price declines came on concern a new chief executive may be unable to improve output quickly)

* US retail sales grow below expectations

* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.67 pct

* Mexico IPC down 0.37 pct, Chile IPSA up 0.15 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 Latin American stocks fell on Tuesday as weaker-than-expected retail sales in the United States sapped demand for riskier assets.

The MSCI Latin American stock index fell for a second session in three, dropping 0.87 percent to 4,189.53. Commodities producers drove losses in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index, while homebuilder Urbi led Mexico's IPC lower.

Shares fell after data showed retail sales in the United States rose less than expected in January as consumers in the world's largest economy cut back on car purchases and shopped less online.

"Today the fall in retail sales reduced risk appetite among investors on a global level, which is translating into a fall in emerging markets equities," said Andre Perfeito, who helps manage 2 billion reais ($1.17 billion) as chief economist with Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

"Still (today's losses) are not deep, and they don't suggest a break in the positive perspective for the market in 2012," he added.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for a third session in four, dropping 0.45 percent to 65,396.21.

Preferred shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras fell 1.81 percent, driving the index lower, on concern its new chief executive may be unable to quickly boost sluggish output.

Shares of state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil limited losses in the index, rising 3 percent, after the nation's biggest bank by assets posted better-than-expected fourth quarter profits.

Brazil's equities market, despite recent gains, will continue to rise alongside additional foreign inflows, Perfeito said.

"While there is still risk aversion, no one is looking to just 'not lose' money. Foreign investors are looking for bargains, and Brazil is offering them a great opportunity for that," he said.

Mexico's IPC index posted its biggest intraday loss since late January, falling 0.37 percent to 38,062.30.

Homebuilder Urbi led losses in the index, falling 11.58 percent, as the company reported weaker-than-expected results for 2011.

Cement manufacturer Cemex fell 0.55 percent after Mexico's competition watchdog fined the company 10.2 million pesos ($800,500) for anticompetitive practices.

Chile's IPSA index gained 0.15 percent to 4,440.41, and its relative strength index remained in "overbought" territory for a ninth session, suggesting recent gains may be limited.

Regional energy group Enersis led the index higher, adding 0.9 percent, and industrial conglomerate Copec rose 1.4 percent.

($1 = 1.716 Brazilian reais)

($1 = 12.7413 Mexican pesos) (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)