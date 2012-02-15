* Doubts over new stimulus after release of Federal Reserve minutes

* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.5 pct, Mexico IPC flat

By Rachel Uranga and Roberta Vilas Boas

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Latin American stocks traded flat on Wednesday as concerns over a delayed bailout for Greece weighed and Federal Reserve officials expressed worries about the U.S. economy.

The MSCI Latin American stock index edged down 0.05 percent to post a second straight session of declines.

Federal Reserve minutes from a January meeting show officials are still concerned about the prospect of continued high unemployment and lack of inflation pressures.

Still, investors were disappointed by the lack of commitment among U.S. policymakers to begin another bond buying program that could stimulate the economy.

"There is a doubt in the market over whether or not Fed officials are ready to offer an (economic) bridge," said Rodolfo Navarrete, an analyst at brokerage Vector in Mexico City.

Latin American markets have been lifted by upbeat economic data in the United States and investors had hoped a fresh round of cheap money from central banks would offset euro zone debt crisis worries.

Fears of sovereign defaults in Europe had contributed to a sell-off of Latin American and other emerging market assets last year in favor of safe-haven assets, such as U.S. Treasuries.

Greece's finance minister said on Wednesday the country had agreed on demands set by its international lenders, paving the way for a rescue package needed to avoid a messy default.

"There is a resistance to buy the idea that the signing of an accord in Greece will resolve all the problems," said Alfredo Barbutti chief economist at Brazilian brokerage BGC Liquidity.

Mexico's IPC stock index, which most closely tracks U.S. markets, ended flat.

Bottler Femsa drove gains in the index, rising 1.2 percent, while Grupo Televisa added 1.04 percent.

Shares of Mexico's Urbi advanced 2.25 percent after plunging more than 19 percent on Tuesday when the company announced lower-than-expected free cash flow.

"We are catching a rebound after a sell-off of homebuilders yesterday," said Jaime Martinez, a trader at Actinver in Mexico City. "It started a collapse in all the sectors, it affected all the other names and they were oversold."

In Brazil, the benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.51 percent, as state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil advanced 1.9 percent after a senior executive said the bank has no plans to raise fresh capital through the sale of new shares either this year or next.

Preferred shares of Vale, the world's second-largest mining company, fell 1.87 percent on expectations of a poor earnings report. The company reported fourth-quarter net income was $4.67 billion, in line with the average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Chile's IPSA index rose 0.95 percent, as its relative strength index reached its most overbought level since September 2010.

Retailer Falabella rose 1.47 percent, driving index gains.