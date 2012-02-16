* Euro zone central banks to swap Greek bonds for new bonds

* U.S. jobless claims fall to near 4-year low

* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.32 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.34 pct

By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 Latin American stocks gained on Thursday after Greece moved closer to securing critical rescue funds and the United States posted encouraging employment and housing data.

The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for the first time in three sessions, adding 0.3 percent to 4,185.04.

Shares recovered from early losses after officials said euro zone central banks agreed to a Greek bond swap as a way to help seal a bailout agreement. The officials said finishing touches were being put on a deal that could be approved on Monday.

Investors had feared a so-called disorderly default of Greek debt could spark a selloff of riskier assets such as Latin American equities in favor of safe-havens such as the U.S. dollar.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rebounded from earlier losses, adding 0.3 percent to 65,578.17.

Shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras drove gains, adding 2.7 percent, while homebuilder Gafisa rose 2.5 percent.

Preferred shares of mining giant Vale dipped 0.1 percent a day after the company reported a 21 percent fall in fourth-quarter net income.

Steelmakers CSN and Usiminas fell 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Citigroup analysts led by Alexander Hacking said in a report that investors should pocket gains from a 20 percent rally in Latin American steelmakers this year because those gains might be overdone and unsustainable over time.

Wireless company TIM Participacoes rose 1.9 percent after posting slightly better-than-expected fourth-quarter profits.

Hamilton Alves, a senior analyst with BB Investimentos in Sao Paulo, noted the national Carnaval holiday next Monday and Tuesday may lead investors to sell shares today in case negative developments in Greece occur while markets are closed.

Mexico's IPC index gained 0.3 percent to 37,998.11, boosted by better-than-expected economic data in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner.

Boding well for Mexican exports, new claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week to a near four-year low and housing starts rose more than expected last month.

"This shows there is a little bit more stability, and that there is continued productivity," said Mauricio Cervantes, a trader at brokerage Multivalores in Mexico City.

Still, many of the market's largest local investors don't want to buy in part because of Greece.

"There is a lot of speculation in terms of recovery," he said. "In reality, we don't know if the rescue package is going to work, and even then there's still not a bailout confirmed."

Chile's IPSA index fell 0.3 percent to 4,465.67, on track for its first intraday loss in six sessions.

Industrial conglomerate Copec led the index lower, falling 1.4 percent, while retailer Cencosud dropped 0.5 percent. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)