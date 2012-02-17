* Greece expected to receive debt swap approval Mon
* Brazil Bovespa up 0.09 pct, Mexico down 0.78 pct
By Lorena Segura and Asher Levine
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Feb 17 Latin
American stocks edged up on Friday, but investors showed caution
ahead of a key meeting to approve Greece's next bailout on
Monday, while analysts warned stocks looked expensive.
The MSCI Latin American stock index
added 1 percent, clocking an about 2 percent gain for the week
as Mexico neared a record high and Brazil clung to a nearly
10-month high.
Greece edged closer to winning a 130-billion-euros
rescue as officials said Germany was optimistic a deal could be
struck despite misgivings that Athens would stick to
commitments.
Still, there were signs that investors fear volatility
could persist in coming weeks if such a deal is not hammered
out, with recent outflows from riskier stocks. Traders said the
region's stocks looked expensive and ripe for a correction.
The MSCI index has surged nearly 18 percent since the
start of the year, boosted by surprisingly solid data out of top
regional trading partners, the United States and China, as well
as easing concerns about Europe's debt troubles.
"From where I'm sitting, you need to tread carefully
not just because of Greece, but because of how the market has
reacted and I think an agreement is priced in," said Adolfo
Lazaro at brokerage Bulltick in Mexico City.
Data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, showed the
second week of outflows from U.S.-based Latin American-focused
mutual funds, with $57 million of redemptions, underscoring the
queasiness of investors as they eye the global outlook.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index edged up
0.09 percent. Traders said volumes were low ahead of next
week's Carnival holiday, which will keep markets closed on
Monday and Tuesday.
"Things will continue firm for a while still, but new
worries will be on the horizon with other countries after Greece
is resolved," said Guilherme Sand, who helps manage 600 million
reais ($409.4 million) in assets at Solidus Corretora in Porto
Alegre, Brazil
Steelmaker Gerdau rose 2.19 percent,
after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter net income
on Thursday.
Homebuilder MRV Engenharia capped gains in the
index, falling 5.74 percent, on expectations for weak
fourth-quarter profits, according to traders.
Foreign investors will start to look into less-widely traded
stocks in the index, however, as risk appetite increases and the
market extends its upward momentum, Solidus' Sand added.
Grupo Pão de Açúcar, Brazil's largest diversified
retailer, gained 5.68 percent after posting
stronger-than-forecast fourth-quarter earnings. Bank of America
Merrill Lynch analysts on Friday raised the 12-month price
target on the shares.
Mexico's IPC index fell 0.78 percent, shedding
early gains at the close as a major market player appeared to
liquidate holdings before the close.
Top retailer WalMart de Mexico shed 1.69
percent ahead of its earnings report next week. The stock is
trading near a record high.
Arturo Espinosa, an analyst at Santander in Mexico
City, noted that so-called defensive stocks, such as WalMart,
were being sold.
Whoever sold WalMart could have been putting money into
even riskier stocks that could benefit from a positive outcome
from Greece, or they could have been simply taking profits after
strong gains, Espinosa said.
Chile's IPSA index rose 1.23 percent, driven by
a 3.44 percent gain in retailer Falabella.
($1 = 1.71 Brazilian reais)
(Writing By Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Diane Craft)