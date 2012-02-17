* Greece expected to receive debt swap approval Mon

* Brazil Bovespa up 0.09 pct, Mexico down 0.78 pct (Recasts, adds comments)

By Lorena Segura and Asher Levine

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Feb 17 Latin American stocks edged up on Friday, but investors showed caution ahead of a key meeting to approve Greece's next bailout on Monday, while analysts warned stocks looked expensive.

The MSCI Latin American stock index added 1 percent, clocking an about 2 percent gain for the week as Mexico neared a record high and Brazil clung to a nearly 10-month high.

Greece edged closer to winning a 130-billion-euros rescue as officials said Germany was optimistic a deal could be struck despite misgivings that Athens would stick to commitments.

Still, there were signs that investors fear volatility could persist in coming weeks if such a deal is not hammered out, with recent outflows from riskier stocks. Traders said the region's stocks looked expensive and ripe for a correction.

The MSCI index has surged nearly 18 percent since the start of the year, boosted by surprisingly solid data out of top regional trading partners, the United States and China, as well as easing concerns about Europe's debt troubles.

"From where I'm sitting, you need to tread carefully not just because of Greece, but because of how the market has reacted and I think an agreement is priced in," said Adolfo Lazaro at brokerage Bulltick in Mexico City.

Data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, showed the second week of outflows from U.S.-based Latin American-focused mutual funds, with $57 million of redemptions, underscoring the queasiness of investors as they eye the global outlook.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index edged up 0.09 percent. Traders said volumes were low ahead of next week's Carnival holiday, which will keep markets closed on Monday and Tuesday.

"Things will continue firm for a while still, but new worries will be on the horizon with other countries after Greece is resolved," said Guilherme Sand, who helps manage 600 million reais ($409.4 million) in assets at Solidus Corretora in Porto Alegre, Brazil

Steelmaker Gerdau rose 2.19 percent, after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter net income on Thursday.

Homebuilder MRV Engenharia capped gains in the index, falling 5.74 percent, on expectations for weak fourth-quarter profits, according to traders.

Foreign investors will start to look into less-widely traded stocks in the index, however, as risk appetite increases and the market extends its upward momentum, Solidus' Sand added.

Grupo Pão de Açúcar, Brazil's largest diversified retailer, gained 5.68 percent after posting stronger-than-forecast fourth-quarter earnings. Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts on Friday raised the 12-month price target on the shares.

Mexico's IPC index fell 0.78 percent, shedding early gains at the close as a major market player appeared to liquidate holdings before the close.

Top retailer WalMart de Mexico shed 1.69 percent ahead of its earnings report next week. The stock is trading near a record high.

Arturo Espinosa, an analyst at Santander in Mexico City, noted that so-called defensive stocks, such as WalMart, were being sold.

Whoever sold WalMart could have been putting money into even riskier stocks that could benefit from a positive outcome from Greece, or they could have been simply taking profits after strong gains, Espinosa said.

Chile's IPSA index rose 1.23 percent, driven by a 3.44 percent gain in retailer Falabella.

($1 = 1.71 Brazilian reais) (Writing By Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Diane Craft)