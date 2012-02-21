(Corrects name and title of analyst in paragraph four)
* Mexico's IPC down 0.62 pct, Chile's IPSA slips 0.38 pct
* Brazil markets closed for holiday
By Rachel Uranga
MEXICO CITY, Feb 21 Latin American stocks
dipped on Tuesday as investors remained wary about
Greece's economic road ahead despite securing a second bailout
package overnight, helping to avert a chaotic debt default.
The MSCI Latin American stock index fell
0.39 percent on Monday with Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock
index, a regional bellwether, closed for a national
holiday.
Euro zone finance ministers finally approved a rescue
package for debt-laden Greece after all-night negotiations but
doubts remained over Athens' financial future.
"The loan greatly reduced the possibility of a default,
that's clear, but there's doubt over whether it's sustainable in
the long term," said Luis Rodriguez, an analyst at Mexican
brokerage Finamex. "There are all still unresolved details."
The $172 billion rescue package helped Greece avoid an
imminent chaotic default that investors feared would harm global
financial markets and cause risk aversion to Latin American
markets. The deal will also enable Athens to launch a bond swap
with private investors.
The MSCI index has surged nearly 18 percent in 2012, aided
by solid economic data out of top regional trading partners, the
United States and China as well as easing concerns about
Europe's debt troubles.
"Aside from the news out of Greece, there is still
fundamentally positive data mostly coming out of the United
States," Rodriguez said. "We are in the process of an economic
recovery; it's slow but still there."
In the medium term, those factors will support Mexican
stocks, he added.
Mexico' IPC stock index is running near record highs,
largely boosted by the country's trade ties to the United
States, where it sends nearly 80 percent of its exports.
Mexico's IPC index fell 0.62 percent, dragged down by
telecom giant America Movil which fell 1.12 percent.
Pharmaceutical products maker Genomma slid 6.5
percent after offering to buy Prestige Brands, which makes
healthcare and household cleaning products, in an all-cash deal.
Top retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico advanced 0.2
percent after Walmex posted a better-than-expected rise in
fourth-quarter profits.
In Chile, the IPSA index dipped 0.38 percent, pulling back
from last week's nearly seven-month high. Retailer Falabella
lost 1.69 percent.
(Reporting by Rachel Uranga, Editing by Gary Crosse)