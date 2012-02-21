(Updates to close, adds comments)

* Mexico's IPC down 1.14 pct, Chile's IPSA slips 0.34 pct

* Genomma slumps on bid for Prestige

By Rachel Uranga and Lizbeth Salazar

MEXICO CITY, Feb 21 Latin American stocks dipped on Tuesday as investors remained wary about Greece's economic road ahead despite securing a second bailout package that could help the country avert a chaotic debt default.

The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 0.33 percent as traders took profits following a string of gains on bets Greece would get its bailout that drove the gauge up to its highest since last August.

Brazil's market, a regional bellwether, was closed for a national holiday.

Euro zone finance ministers finally approved a rescue package for debt-laden Greece after all night negotiations but doubts remained over Athens' financial future.

"The loan greatly reduced the possibility of a default that's clear, but there's doubt over whether it's sustainable in the long term," said Luis Rodriguez, an analyst at Mexican brokerage Finamex.

The $172 billion rescue package helped Greece avoid an imminent chaotic default that investors feared would harm global financial markets and cause risk aversion to Latin American markets. The deal will also enable Athens to launch a bond swap with private investors.

The MSCI index has surged nearly 18 percent in 2012, aided by solid economic data out of top regional trading partners, the United States and China as well as easing concerns about Europe's debt troubles. In the medium term, those factors will support Mexican stocks, Rodriguez added.

After nearing a record high on hopes of a Greek bailout deal, Mexico's IPC stock index pulled back 1.14 percent to 37,859.48 points.

Analysts said stocks would likely maintain an upward trend, supported by improving economic data in the United States, where Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports.

"There is still fundamentally positive data, mostly coming out of the United States," Rodriguez said. "We are in process of an economic recovery, it's slow but still there."

Fanuel Fuentes, a technical analyst at Monex brokerage in Mexico City, said stocks needed to stay above the key support level of 37,500 points in the coming sessions. "As long as that level holds, the signal will still be buy", Fuentes, said.

Dragging down the IPC, telecoms giant America Movil <AMXL.MX >, which accounts for nearly a quarter of the index, fell 1.44 percent.

Top retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico dipped 0.23 percent after Walmex posted a better-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profits after market close on Monday. Walmex stock is trading around a record high.

Walmex said Tuesday it would boost capital expenditures by 7.5 percent in 2012 and open more than four hundred new stores in Mexico and Central America.

Pharmaceutical products maker Genomma slumped 9.41 percent in its biggest one-day loss since a global market rout in August 2011 after it said it was looking to buy Prestige Brands, the maker of Comet and Spic and Span cleaners for $834 million in cash, a premium of 23 percent over its closing share price on Feb. 17.

"We are going to have to wait for more information in the long term about how they are going to generate more sales and such," Fuentes said.

In Chile, the IPSA index dipped 0.34 percent pulling back from last week's nearly a seven-month high. Retailer Falabella lost 1.9 percent. (Editing by Diane Craft)