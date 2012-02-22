* Euro zone purchasing data adds to recession fears
* China export orders shrink most in eight months
* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.46 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.06 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Latin American stocks
fell to their lowest levels in a week on Wednesday, after
discouraging economic news about the euro zone and China gave
weight to fears of a slowdown in global growth.
The MSCI Latin American stock index fell for
a second session in three, dropping 0.43 percent to 4,220.40.
Concern over global economic growth sapped demand for
riskier assets after purchasing managers index data suggested
that the euro zone economy may be slipping back into a mild
recession.
Those fears were compounded by data showing China's export
orders shrank their most in eight months, while a senior Chinese
government economist told Reuters that China may face a hard
landing this year, meaning economic growth of under 8 percent.
[ID:nL4E8DL5MR ]
"Any economic data from China is important to Brazil, and it
tends to have an impact on many fronts, from exchange rates to
the Bovespa to commodities prices," said Jose Cataldo, a stock
trader at Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro.
China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a principal
destination for Latin American commodities exports such as iron
ore, copper and soybeans.
The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded
agricultural, energy and metals commodities fell 0.31 percent,
its biggest intraday decline in more than a week.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.46
percent to 65,897.05, its biggest intraday loss in four
sessions.
The exchange was closed on Monday and Tuesday for the
Carnival holiday.
Preferred shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras
fell 0.83 percent, driving the Bovespa index lower,
while rival OGX, controlled by billionaire Eike
Batista, rose 1.81 percent to a 10-month high, helping limit
Bovespa losses.
Cosan, Brazil's leading sugar and ethanol group,
fell 5.16 percent after announcing late Tuesday that it agreed
to pay 896.5 million reais ($524.2 million) for a 5.7 percent
stake and a vote in the control group of railway operator
America Latina Logistica (ALL). Shares of ALL rose
2.45 percent.
Mexico's IPC index fell for a second day in three,
losing 0.06 percent to 37,788.66.
Cement producer Cemex led the index lower,
falling 2.47 percent, while retailer Wal-Mart Mexico
capped losses, rising 1.01 percent.
Chile's IPSA index fell for a third straight
session, dropping 0.36 percent to 4,509.05.
Retailer Falabella led declines in the index,
falling 0.92 percent, while Banco Santander Chile lost
1.34 percent.
(Reporting By Asher Levine; editing by Andrea Evans)