* High oil prices weigh on global economic growth outlook
* Commodities prices fall most in two weeks
* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.95 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.54 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Feb 27 Latin American stocks
posted their biggest declines in more than a week on Monday, as
lower commodities prices and weaker global markets gave
investors a reason to lock in recent gains.
The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped
0.67 percent to 4,226.68, though it remained track for a 4.3
percent monthly gain.
Builders and commodities producers drove declines in
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index, while telecommunications firm
America Movil led Mexico's IPC index lower.
Shares tracked global markets down as concerns mount that
rising oil prices could undermine a world economic recovery.
The Bovespa has risen over 15 percent so far this year,
offsetting much of last year's 18 percent loss, while Mexico's
IPC has gained for four straight months.
"People are waiting for opportunities to sell and take
profits," said Moacir Junior, a broker with Interbolsa in Sao
Paulo. "They took advantage of a weaker market abroad to do that
today."
In Brazil, the Bovespa fell 0.95 percent to
65,315.27, its biggest intraday drop in more than a week, as the
lower commodities prices pressured mining stocks.
Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer, fell
1.26 percent, while rival MMX Mineracao, controlled
by billionaire Eike Batista, slid 2.77 percent.
The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded
agricultural, energy and metals commodities fell 0.37 percent,
its biggest intraday decline in over two weeks.
Embraer, the world's third-largest planemaker,
fell 1.31 percent. The company announced the sale of four planes
to Estonian Air on Monday.
Despite Monday's losses, the Bovespa is on track for a 3.8
percent monthly rise.
"With lower interest rates and the government promising
lower interest rates, I expect the market to stay on a gaining
trend," said Junior, who estimated the Bovespa will remain near
66,000 points for the next three to four months.
Mexico's IPC index lost 0.54 percent to 37,739.53,
after falling below its 30-day simple moving average for the
first time this month earlier in the session.
America Movil, the telecommunications firm
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1.51 percent, while
retailer Wal-Mart Mexico slid 0.64 percent.
Chile's IPSA index fell for the fifth session in
six, losing 0.45 percent to 4,491.95, as its relative strength
index calculated on a daily basis retreated from "overbought"
territory for the first time since Feb. 1.
Retailer Falabella fell 0.72 percent, while Banco
Santander Chile fell 0.99 percent.
(Reporting By Asher Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler)