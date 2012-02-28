* Rising U.S. consumer confidence supports stocks
* 2nd ECB cash boost may pack less punch
* Brazil Bovespa gains 1.1 pct; Mexico IPC up 0.62 pct
(Recasts, updates to close)
By Michael O'Boyle and Asher Levine
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Feb 28 Latin
American stocks rose to a seven-month high on Tuesday, and an
upcoming flood of cheap cash in Europe could help support
further gains, though any advance could be a slow grind.
Equities in Latin America surged 21 percent from
mid-December to early February after the European Central Bank
doled out an initial round of three-year loans to banks, easing
fears that Europe's debt troubles could detonate a financial
crisis.
Analysts said the rock-bottom interest rates on the ECB's
loans pushed banks to use the cash to buy higher-yielding,
riskier assets. Other speculators made the same bets and drove
up Latin American stocks.
The ECB will offer up a new round of cheap money on
Wednesday, and European banks were expected to guzzle up another
half a trillion euros of three-year loans. Traders, however,
said the effect on financial markets could be less dramatic this
time.
"This has already been priced in, and the market has taken
it as fact," said Mauricio Cervantes, a trader at brokerage
Multivalores in Mexico City. "We are going to need something
extraordinarily good to fuel a further rally."
Volume in Brazil and Mexico waned this month even as prices
rose, indicating that fewer investors are willing to make big
bets that stocks will go much higher.
The MSCI Latin American stock index gained
1.21 percent on Tuesday to hit its highest close since the start
of August. The index was headed for a nearly 6 percent gain this
month.
Shares rose after data showed that U.S. consumer confidence
reached a one-year high in February, driving optimism about the
outlook for global economic growth.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 1.1
percent to 65,958.78 points. The index has struggled to rise
above around 66,400 points this month, falling back twice after
hitting 10-month highs.
The Bovespa was on track for a gain of about 4.6 percent
this month, following an 11 percent rise in January, as foreign
investors rushed to buy cheap Brazilian stocks after last year's
18 percent decline.
Deborah Morsch, an analyst with Solidus Brokerage in Porto
Alegre, Brazil, said foreign investors were slowly paring back
their exposure after recent gains, but the bias was still for
stocks to trend higher.
Stocks in Brazil have been supported by a string of interest
rate cuts and expectations that the central bank will further
lower its benchmark rate, now at 10.50 percent, into the single
digits in the coming months.
PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, rose
3.74 percent after news that U.S. real estate developers Related
Group and Related Cos will invest $1 billion over the next three
years in Brazil.
Shares in Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest
non-government bank, rose 2.72 percent, while state-controlled
rival Banco do Brasil added 2.07 percent.
Mexico's IPC index gained 0.62 percent to 38,021.42,
The index has been unable to hold gains past 38,300 after
touching its highest since January 2011 earlier this month.
America Movil, the telecommunications firm
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, added 2.53 percent.
Beverage and retail company Femsa rose 0.9
percent after reporting an 8.7 percent increase in
fourth-quarter earnings on Monday.
Chile's IPSA index rose 0.57 percent as retailer
Cencosud added 2.29 percent.
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler)