* Euro zone economy shrinks in fourth quarter
* Commodities prices post biggest fall in two months
* Brazil Bovespa drops 2.82 pct, Mexico IPC down 1.38 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, March 6 Latin American stocks
suffered their steepest fall in over four months on Tuesday
after mounting concerns about global growth and a fall in
commodities prices led to a sell-off in riskier assets.
The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped
3.53 percent to 4,103.71, returning most of the previous four
weeks' gains and falling below its 30-day simple moving average
for the first time since Jan 2.
Shares plunged after data showed the euro zone economy
contracted in the fourth quarter, compounding fears of a global
recession after China lowered its growth target for 2012 on
Monday.
China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key customer
for Latin American commodities such as iron ore, soybeans and
copper. Brazil sends about 20 percent of its exports to the
European Union.
The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded
agricultural, energy and metals commodities posted its biggest
intraday decline in two months, falling 1.34 percent.
"China revising its growth target is just another sign that
things are cooling off," said Hamilton Alves, a senior analyst
with BB Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "The market has in some ways
refused to believe that the global crisis is still unresolved
and today we saw people waking up to reality. The markets rose
on a herd mentality and they are falling in the same way."
Data on Tuesday showed Brazil's economy has also been
vulnerable to the global slowdown, with economic growth slowing
to 2.7 percent this year compared with 7.5 percent in 2010.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2.82
percent to 65,076.13 on high volume. The index posted its
biggest intraday decline in over three months and neared its
30-day simple moving average for the first time since early
January.
Commodities producers drove the index lower, with preferred
shares of Vale, the world's largest iron-ore
producer, falling 4.5 percent and those of state-controlled oil
company Petrobras slipping 3.03 percent.
Some analysts see Brazil's stock market as having risen too
much, too fast, with the Bovespa up nearly 15 percent this year
alone.
"Credit spreads are starting to fall less, you have
liquidity shrinking, inflows to risk funds are falling, and the
market rose a lot recently, so we were due for a sell-off," said
Marcello Paixao, a partner at Sao Paulo-based Principia Capital
Management. "I don't think its going to change the upward trend
in the market though over the longer-term."
Mexico's IPC index notched its biggest intraday drop
since mid-January, falling 1.38 percent to 37,626.26.
America Movil, the telecommunications firm
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1 percent, leading
the index lower, while bottling group Femsa slid
1.81 percent.
Chile's IPSA index fell for a third straight
session, losing 0.87 percent to 4,467.41 and edging below its
21-day simple moving average for the first time since late
January.
Industrial conglomerate Copec fell 1.58 percent,
driving losses in the index, while retailer Falabella
slid 0.88 percent.
(Reporting By Asher Levine; Editing by Andrew Hay)