(Updates prices to close, adds comments)

* Latin American stocks log sharpest drop in four months

* Euro zone Q4 contraction compounds recession fears

* Brazil Bovespa drops 2.76 pct, Mexico IPC down 1.75 pct

By Asher Levine and Jean Luis ARce

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, March 6 Latin American stocks suffered their steepest fall in over four months on Tuesday after mounting concerns about global growth and a fall in commodities prices led to a sell-off in riskier assets.

The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped 3.42 percent, returning most of the previous four weeks' gains and falling below its 30-day simple moving average for the first time since Jan. 2.

Regional shares plunged after data showed the euro zone economy contracted in the fourth quarter, compounding fears of a global recession a day after China lowered its growth target for 2012.

China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key customer for Latin American commodities such as iron ore, soybeans and copper. Brazil sends about 20 percent of its exports to the European Union.

The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities posted its biggest intraday decline in two months, falling 1.57 percent.

"China revising its growth target is just another sign that things are cooling off," said Hamilton Alves, a senior analyst with BB Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "The market has in some ways refused to believe that the global crisis is still unresolved and today we saw people waking up to reality. The markets rose on a herd mentality and they are falling in the same way."

Data on Tuesday showed Brazil's economy has also been vulnerable to the global slowdown, with economic growth slowing to 2.7 percent this year compared with 7.5 percent in 2010.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slid 2.76 percent to 65,114.15 points in high-volume trading. The index posted its biggest intraday decline in over three months and crossed its 30-day simple moving average for the first time since early January.

Commodities producers drove the index lower, with preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer, falling 4.45 percent and those of state-controlled oil company Petrobras slipping 3.42 percent.

Some analysts see Brazil's stock market as having risen too much, too fast, with the Bovespa up nearly 15 percent this year alone.

"Credit spreads are starting to fall less, you have liquidity shrinking, inflows to risk funds are falling, and the market rose a lot recently, so we were due for a sell-off," said Marcello Paixao, a partner at Sao Paulo-based Principia Capital Management. "I don't think its going to change the upward trend in the market though over the longer term."

Renewed fears of a disorderly default in Greece also dampened emerging market assets with a Thursday night deadline for Greece and private creditors to come up with a bond swap deal. A group representing bondholders warned a default could cause more than 1 trillion euros ($1.3 trillion) of damage to the region.

Mexico's IPC index fell in its second sharpest drop this year, easing 1.75 percent to end at 37,487.63 points.

"The market is going to be waiting for a resolution in Greece and which ever way it goes could define its tendency," said Carlos Gonzalez, analyst at brokerage Monex in Mexico City. "If there's a solution, we could see levels around 38,000 or higher, and if there's not a positive resolution, we will probably see an important downward adjustment."

America Movil, the telecommunications firm controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 0.9 percent, while retailer Wal-Mart Mexico declined 2.2 percent.

Chile's IPSA index slipped for a third straight session, losing 0.50 percent. Retailer Cencosud fell 1.22 percent, driving losses in the index. (Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga, Editing by Gary Crosse)