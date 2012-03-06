(Updates prices to close, adds comments)
* Latin American stocks log sharpest drop in four months
* Euro zone Q4 contraction compounds recession fears
* Brazil Bovespa drops 2.76 pct, Mexico IPC down 1.75 pct
By Asher Levine and Jean Luis ARce
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, March 6 Latin
American stocks suffered their steepest fall in over four months
on Tuesday after mounting concerns about global growth and a
fall in commodities prices led to a sell-off in riskier assets.
The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped
3.42 percent, returning most of the previous four weeks' gains
and falling below its 30-day simple moving average for the first
time since Jan. 2.
Regional shares plunged after data showed the euro zone
economy contracted in the fourth quarter, compounding fears of a
global recession a day after China lowered its growth target for
2012.
China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key customer
for Latin American commodities such as iron ore, soybeans and
copper. Brazil sends about 20 percent of its exports to the
European Union.
The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded
agricultural, energy and metals commodities posted its biggest
intraday decline in two months, falling 1.57 percent.
"China revising its growth target is just another sign that
things are cooling off," said Hamilton Alves, a senior analyst
with BB Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "The market has in some ways
refused to believe that the global crisis is still unresolved
and today we saw people waking up to reality. The markets rose
on a herd mentality and they are falling in the same way."
Data on Tuesday showed Brazil's economy has also been
vulnerable to the global slowdown, with economic growth slowing
to 2.7 percent this year compared with 7.5 percent in 2010.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slid 2.76
percent to 65,114.15 points in high-volume trading. The index
posted its biggest intraday decline in over three months and
crossed its 30-day simple moving average for the first time
since early January.
Commodities producers drove the index lower, with preferred
shares of Vale, the world's largest iron-ore
producer, falling 4.45 percent and those of state-controlled oil
company Petrobras slipping 3.42 percent.
Some analysts see Brazil's stock market as having risen too
much, too fast, with the Bovespa up nearly 15 percent this year
alone.
"Credit spreads are starting to fall less, you have
liquidity shrinking, inflows to risk funds are falling, and the
market rose a lot recently, so we were due for a sell-off," said
Marcello Paixao, a partner at Sao Paulo-based Principia Capital
Management. "I don't think its going to change the upward trend
in the market though over the longer term."
Renewed fears of a disorderly default in Greece also
dampened emerging market assets with a Thursday night deadline
for Greece and private creditors to come up with a bond swap
deal. A group representing bondholders warned a default could
cause more than 1 trillion euros ($1.3 trillion) of damage to
the region.
Mexico's IPC index fell in its second sharpest drop
this year, easing 1.75 percent to end at 37,487.63 points.
"The market is going to be waiting for a resolution in
Greece and which ever way it goes could define its tendency,"
said Carlos Gonzalez, analyst at brokerage Monex in Mexico City.
"If there's a solution, we could see levels around 38,000 or
higher, and if there's not a positive resolution, we will
probably see an important downward adjustment."
America Movil, the telecommunications firm
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 0.9 percent, while
retailer Wal-Mart Mexico declined 2.2 percent.
Chile's IPSA index slipped for a third straight
session, losing 0.50 percent. Retailer Cencosud fell
1.22 percent, driving losses in the index.
(Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga, Editing by Gary Crosse)