By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, March 8 Latin American stocks advanced on Thursday after Greece secured a debt swap with private creditors and Brazil surprised investors with a 75-basis-point interest-rate cut that fed demand for its equities.

The MSCI Latin American stock index posted its second intraday gain this week, rising 1.31 percent.

Exchanges in Brazil and Mexico rose an hour before the close after Greek officials said around 95 percent of its eligible bonds had been committed to the swap, part of the biggest sovereign debt restructuring in history.

The agreement moves the debt-ridden country closer to unlocking funds needed to avert a messy default that investors feared could handicap financial markets and stoke risk aversion.

Concern over Europe's debt troubles last year led to a sell-off in riskier assets such as Latin American stocks in favor of traditional safe-haven assets such as the U.S. dollar.

"With Europe passing through this phase and the Greek situation improving, there are also signals that looser monetary policy will add liquidity in the world and that is going to support markets," said Silvio Campos Neto, an economist with Tendencias Consultoria in Sao Paulo.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 1.35 percent to 66,908.39.

Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank, drove gains in the index, adding 3.19 percent, while homebuilder Rossi Residencial climbed 7.12 percent.

Stocks received a big lift from the Brazilian central bank after it slashed its benchmark Selic interest rate to single digits for only the second time on record.

Analysts are expecting the largest cut in interest rates in nearly three years will be followed by a similar move next month, as Brazil steps up efforts to stimulate growth and limit a currency rally.

Shares of Brazilian wood pulp producer Fibria ended flat after the company approved a new share sale worth up to 1.25 billion reais ($710 million) to help strengthen its capital structure and reduce debt levels.

MEXICO'S INDEX NEAR RECORD HIGH

Mexico's IPC index gained for a second consecutive session, adding 0.71 percent to 37,815.43. The index is trading near a record high, making it look expensive to some investors and analysts say that may limit gains.

"Even though there was good news, there's a preference right now for other markets like Brazil, where they lowered the interest rate," said Juan Jose Resendiz, an analyst at brokerage Arka in Mexico City.

Cement manufacturer Cemex added 3.36 percent. Copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico advanced 2.75 percent.

Chile's IPSA stock index advanced 0.78 percent, reversing a four-day losing streak.

Retailer Falabella rose 0.71 percent and diversified retailer Cencosud jumped 2.47 percent. (Additional reporting by Lorena Segura; Editing by Jan Paschal)