* China posts biggest trade deficit in a decade
* Brazil IOF tax sparks concern over other measures
* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.63 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.36 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, March 12 Latin American stocks
fell on Monday after Chinese trade data added to concerns over
global demand, while Brazil's measure to stem capital inflows
raised investor concern over a potential tax on equities.
The MSCI Latin American stock index posted
its first intraday drop in four sessions, sliding 1.87 percent
to 4,107.54.
Shares fell after China posted its biggest trade deficit in
a decade on Saturday. The trade data added to investor concern
that global demand is still weak despite a recent string of
encouraging economic data from the United States.
China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a principal
destination for Latin American commodities exports such as iron
ore, soybeans and copper.
The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded
agricultural, energy and metals commodities fell 0.96 percent,
its biggest drop in four sessions.
The trade data, together with the downward revision of
China's economic growth forecast last week, is weighing on
commodities-linked shares such as Vale and Petrobras, said
Mauricio Nakahodo, an economist at CM Capital Markets in Sao
Paulo. The disproportionate weighting of commodities producers
on the Bovespa drove the index to a deeper loss than seen in
equity markets abroad, he added.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index posted its
biggest intraday decline in four sessions, dropping 0.63 percent
to 66,281.19.
State-controlled oil producer Petrobras fell 0.97
percent, driving losses in the index, while mining giant Vale
lost 1.18 percent.
Shares of Hypermarcas, the largest Brazilian
producer of disposable consumer goods, fell 3.41 percent after
reporting a 41 percent drop in profit in the fourth quarter.
Brazilian shares were also pressured after the government
extended the reach of a financial tax on foreign debt on Monday
in an attempt to slow an avalanche of dollar inflows that has
driven up the value of its currency.
"Every time you have an action like that, people in the
market become a bit hesitant looking forward to what the next
measures will be," said Marcelo Varejao, an analyst with
Corretora Socopa in Sao Paulo. "Considering measures had been
taken in the past to tax equity investment inflows, investors
are on alert."
Mexico's IPC index fell for a second consecutive
session, losing 0.36 percent to 37,555.26 and nearing its 60-day
simple moving average, which has provided support since late
November.
America Movil, the telecommunications firm
controlled by the world's richest man, Carlos Slim, fell 1
percent, leading the index lower, while cement manufacturer
Cemex dropped 1.19 percent.
Chile's IPSA index fell 0.14 percent to 4,514.10.
Banco Santander Chile fell 0.65 percent, driving
losses in the index, while industrial conglomerate Copec
dropped 0.13 percent.
(Editing by Andrea Evans)