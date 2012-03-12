* China posts biggest trade deficit in a decade
* Investors eye Fed meeting, hope for stimulus
* Brazil IOF tax sparks concern over other measures
* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.48 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.27 pct
By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga
SAO PAULO, March 12 Latin American stocks
slipped on Monday after China's trade data added to concerns
over global demand, while Brazil's tax measure to stem capital
inflows raised investor concern over a potential tax on
equities.
The MSCI Latin American stock index slid
2.06 percent to post its first loss in four sessions as
investors look toward the Federal Reserve's monetary policy
statement for signs the United States could offer more economic
stimulus.
In Brazil, President Dilma Rousseff spooked some
investors by extending the reach of a financial tax on foreign
debt in an attempt to slow an avalanche of dollar inflows that
has driven up the value of its currency, the real.
"Every time you have an action like that, people in the
market become a bit hesitant looking forward to what the next
measures will be," said Marcelo Varejao, an analyst with
Corretora Socopa in Sao Paulo. "Considering measures had been
taken in the past to tax equity investment inflows, investors
are on alert."
Further dampening sentiment, China posted its biggest trade
deficit in at least a decade on Saturday, driving down Latin
American equities as investors worried global demand is still
weak despite a recent string of encouraging U.S. economic data.
China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a principal
destination for Latin American commodity exports such as iron
ore, soybeans and copper.
The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded
agricultural, energy and metals commodities fell 0.51 percent,
its biggest drop in four sessions.
The trade data, together with the downward revision of
China's economic growth forecast last week, is weighing on
commodity-linked shares such as Vale and Petrobras, said
Mauricio Nakahodo, an economist at CM Capital Markets in Sao
Paulo.
The disproportionate weighting of commodity producers on the
Bovespa drove the index to a deeper loss than seen in equity
markets abroad, he added.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 0.48
percent to 66,384.76 after declining 1.5 percent last week.
Mining giant Vale lost 1.15 percent.
State-controlled oil producer Petrobras fell 1.18
percent.
Analysts don't expect any surprises from the U.S. central
bank's Federal Open Market Committee decision this week, but
they will look for signs of economic stimulus down the line.
Market players will also be watching U.S. retail sale and
consumer confidence for signals of a stronger economic recovery
in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner.
"If the data comes out mixed or weak, then this could
generate more volatility in the markets," said Luis Rodriguez,
an analyst at brokerage Finamex in Guadalajara. "The tendency
moving forward is volatile, but marginally positive."
Mexico's IPC index fell for a second consecutive
session, down 0.27 percent at 37,590.17 and nearing its 60-day
simple moving average, which has provided support since late
November.
America Movil, the telecommunications
firm controlled by the world's richest man, Carlos Slim, fell
0.9 percent, leading the index lower, while cement manufacturer
Cemex dropped 2.37 percent.
Chile's IPSA index advanced 0.12 percent
to 4,525.67.
Chile's No. 2 bank, Banco de Chile added 1.3
percent and retailer Falabella gained 0.7 percent.
(Editing by Jan Paschal)