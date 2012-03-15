* US jobs data support Mexican shares

* New outlook for Brazil interest rates weighs on Bovespa

* Brazil Bovespa down 0.84 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.02 pct

By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, March 15 Latin American stocks eased higher on Thursday after encouraging U.S. jobs data supported Mexican shares but Brazilian stocks slipped when the central bank signaled interest rates may not fall as low as expected.

The MSCI Latin American stock index gained for the second session in three, rising 0.15 percent to 4,193.13.

Mexican shares rose in early trading after the number of Americans claiming new jobless benefits fell back to a four-year low last week. The data supported investor optimism that an economic recovery in Mexico's top trading partner may support local growth.

Mexico's IPC index edged higher, gaining 0.02 percent to 37978.93.

"The news was really good but we have seen positive data now for many months, so it's not much of a surprise," said Carlos Alonso, a trader at Mexico City brokerage Interacciones. "The (index) movements are more limited but it is still rising, only not with the force we saw before."

The index has been trading in a narrow range between around 37,300 and 38,300 for most of March but has struggled to move much further upward to reach highs set in January 2011.

America Movil, the telecommunications firm controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, gained 0.2 percent, while bottling group Femsa fell 0.56 percent.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index posted its biggest intraday loss in over a week, sliding 0.84 percent to 67,680.80.

Shares fell after Brazil's central bank released meeting minutes saying interest rates will likely fall to "near historic lows," which many investors took to mean somewhere near 9 percent. Previously, the market consensus was for rates to fall closer to 8.5 percent or lower.

"The central bank minutes were more hawkish than we had imagined, which tends to have a negative impact on the market," said Jankiel Santos, chief economist at Espirito Santo Investment Bank in Sao Paulo.

Hardest hit were stocks linked to domestic consumption, such as homebuilders, consumer goods producers and banks, which tend to rise with expectations of lower interest rates.

PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, fell 2 percent, driving losses in the index. Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank, fell 1.3 percent.

Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig lost 2.3 percent after the company said a bid to raise capital through the sale of its logistics assets to transport company JSL was unsuccessful.

"We came close to breaking 69,000 points yesterday, and it's very likely that the next time the index nears that level it will break it," said Daniel Marques, a technical analyst with Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro. Marques said indicators point to the Bovespa remaining in a gaining trend and relatively strong volume will contribute to better performance.

Also in Brazil, OSX Brasil rose 6.3 percent to 17.28 reais, and reached an eight-month high of 17.46 reais. Billionaire Eike Batista, the company's controlling shareholder, said on Wednesday he was ready to sell another billion in stock in the company to finance its expansion and would take part himself with new cash.

In Chile, the IPSA index rallied for a sixth straight session, rising 0.29 percent to 4,564.90.

Airline Lan drove gains in the index, rising 1.85 percent, while industrial conglomerate Copec added 0.56 percent.