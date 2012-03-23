* Lingering China, European concerns weigh on Latam stocks
* Brazil Bovespa posts biggest weekly dip since mid-Dec
* Mexico's IPC ends week slightly up after reaching 14-month
highs
By Rachel Uranga and Roberta Vilas Boas
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, March 23 Latin
American shares wobbled on Friday as concerns about weak
economic data in China and Europe limited gains and investors
looked forward for fresh signs of a brightening U.S. economy.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose
0.42 percent after hitting its lowest point in more than a week
on Thursday.
Meantime, both the Mexican IPC index and Brazil's
Bovespa traded flat after U.S. data showed single family
home sales fell in February but jumped in prices to the highest
in eight months.
"Today's data in the United States were inconclusive," said
Flavio Serrano, senior economist at Espírito Santo Investment
Bank in Brazil.
The lack of good news sapped the appetite of investors who
have been looking for the United States for indications that its
economy is picking up in hopes it could global markets.
"What we saw this week was a lot of worries about the
indicators showing a deceleration in Europe," said Gonzalo
Fernandez, an analyst at Santander in Mexico City. "Next week
there are going to be a lot of economic indicators from the
United States...that will be very important."
If data shows momentum in the U.S. economy, Mexican stocks
could rise, he said.
Mexico's IPC stock index hit 14-month highs earlier
this week, breaking important resistance levels that analysts
say could indicate a further upward trend.
The index ended the week up 0.25 percent. It has been
trading in a narrow range, near one-year record levels for much
of March.
Retailer Wal-Mart Mexico declined 1.02 percent
and bottler Femsa dipped 0.20 percent.
In Brazil, the Bovespa index slid 2.7 percent for
the week, largely on concerns about diminishing demand in China.
The fall was the biggest weekly decline since mid-December.
Reports on Thursday showed manufacturing in China and in the
euro zone's two largest economies declined in the latest month.
The broader concern is that the contraction could also
jeopardize modest growth in the United States.
Preferred shares of Vale, the company's most
traded class of stock, fell 0.22, declining for a third straight
session. China is Vale's largest client for its iron ore. The
company is the world's biggest producer of the mineral.
Brazilian oil start-up OGX tumbled 4.53 percent
after it reported losses of 509.8 million reais ($280.72
million) for 2011.
The most heavily weighted stock on the Bovespa,
state-controlled oil company Petrobras, slipped 0.42
percent.
Shares in Brazil Foods, the world's largest
poultry exporter, fell 1.78 percent after it booked a worse-than
expected drop in fourth quarter profits, weighing on the
Brazilian index. See:
Chile's IPSA stock index ended up 0.67 percent in a
low-volume trading session.
Industrial conglomerate Copec advanced 1.61
percent.
(Additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal i São Paulo;
Editing by Dan Grebler and Diane Craft)