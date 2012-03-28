* New orders for durable goods in U.S. disappoint

* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.22 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.57 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, March 28 Latin American stocks fell their most in a week on Wednesday after data suggested the U.S. manufacturing sector may not be growing as fast as expected, dampening optimism over a speedy recovery in the world's largest economy.

The MSCI Latin American stock index fell for a second straight session, losing 1.18 percent to 4,135.26.

Shares fell as data showed new orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose less than expected in February.

A steady flow of positive economic indicators from the United States has supported a 14 percent rise in Latin American shares this year on bets a strengthening U.S. recovery will support global growth.

"Investors moved from a pessimistic outlook at the end of last year to a positive outlook, so now we need stronger news to justify higher prices," said Adriano Moreno a strategist with advisory firm Futura Investimentos in Salvador, Brazil. "When you have weak data coming from the US, you take a bit of that optimism away, and in a market that has risen so fast so quickly, you'll see people taking profits."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped for a second straight session, losing 1.22 percent to 65,231.00 and falling below its 50-day simple moving average for the first time this year.

State-controlled oil producer Petrobras lost 1.26 percent, driving the index lower. Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank, dropped 2.4 percent.

"There has been a lot of erratic trading in the short term," Moreno added. "65,000 points is a level that has attracted some buyers but people don't want to take long-term positions with the Bovespa near 67,000. We are rangebound until we find new developments abroad to push us higher."

Gol Linhas Aereas, Brazil's second-biggest airline, fell 4.79 percent after announcing on Tuesday it would cut its flight schedule and seek to trim its payroll in a bid to reduce costs.

Mexico's IPC index dropped its most in nearly two weeks, falling 0.57 percent to 38.736.02.

America Movil, the telecommunications company controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 0.64 percent, leading the index lower. Retailer Wal-Mart Mexico dropped 0.7 percent.

Chile's IPSA index fell for the first session in four, losing 0.43 percent to 4,669.77 as its relative strength index returned from "overbought" levels.

Industrial conglomerate Copec fell 0.71 percent, driving losses in the index, while lithium, fertilizer and iodine producer Soquimich dropped 1.31 percent.